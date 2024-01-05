'God's Chosen Caretaker for America': Donald Trump Portrays Himself as a 'Messiah' in Bizarre Truth Social Post

The video, posted on Trump's Truth Social account, is just one of many over-the-top and politically charged videos meant to inflate the former president's ego.

Former President Donald Trump is once again making headlines, this time with a satirical video adaptation of Paul Harvey's famous "So God Made a Farmer," framing himself as a messiah figure.

Trump takes center stage in the video as "God's chosen caretaker for America."

The script, which is both creepy and messianic in its tone, emphasizes Trump's perceived strengths and accomplishments. It portrays him as a hardworking and dedicated leader who is willing to go to great lengths for the country.

The video begins with a reference to June 14th, 1946, when God supposedly looked down on paradise and decided that he needed a caretaker for the nation.

According to the script, God specifically asked for someone who would wake up before dawn, work tirelessly to fix the country, fight against Marxism, and attend late-night meetings with heads of state. Trump is portrayed as fulfilling all these requirements and more.