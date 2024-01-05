'God's Chosen Caretaker for America': Donald Trump Portrays Himself as a 'Messiah' in Bizarre Truth Social Post
Former President Donald Trump is once again making headlines, this time with a satirical video adaptation of Paul Harvey's famous "So God Made a Farmer," framing himself as a messiah figure.
The video, posted on Trump's Truth Social account, is just one of many over-the-top and politically charged videos meant to inflate the former president's ego.
Trump takes center stage in the video as "God's chosen caretaker for America."
The script, which is both creepy and messianic in its tone, emphasizes Trump's perceived strengths and accomplishments. It portrays him as a hardworking and dedicated leader who is willing to go to great lengths for the country.
The video begins with a reference to June 14th, 1946, when God supposedly looked down on paradise and decided that he needed a caretaker for the nation.
According to the script, God specifically asked for someone who would wake up before dawn, work tirelessly to fix the country, fight against Marxism, and attend late-night meetings with heads of state. Trump is portrayed as fulfilling all these requirements and more.
"I need somebody with arms strong enough to wrestle the deep state, and yet gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild," the "voice of God" continued in the video. "Somebody to ruffle the feathers. Tame the cantankerous World Economic Forum. Come home hungry. Have to wait until the First Lady is done with lunch with friends. Then tell the ladies to be sure and come back real soon and mean it. So God gave us Trump."
"I need somebody who can shape an ax but wield a sword. Who had the courage to step foot in North Korea? Who can make money from the tar of the sand turned liquid to gold? Who understands the difference between tariffs and inflation? We’ll finish this 40-hour week by Tuesday noon, but then put in another 72 hours. So God made Trump."
The video ends with Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., urging him to make America great again and build back a country that will be the envy of the world.
Many online have heavily criticized the video, claiming that Trump is leaning into the cult-like mentality he has over a number of his followers.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of the video in a post that read, "No, this is not parody. This is next-level cult s---, the likes of which we have never seen before. And his followers eat this s--- up all day long."
Another user commented, "If only there were a book about how we're not supposed to worship golden cows."
A third person wrote, "Blasphemy: the act of insulting or showing contempt or lack of reverence for God. You would think all these God-fearing MAGAs would recognize this for what it is — but tbh, they were never Christian to begin with. They just use faith to justify the hate in their heart."