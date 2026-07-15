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Donald Trump Says He Doesn't 'Like' Iraqi Prime Minister Because He's 'Young' and 'Handsome' 

donald trump and Ali al-Zaidi
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump raised eyebrows when he complimented 'handsome' Iraqi Prime Minster Ali al-Zaidi in the Oval Office.

July 15 2026, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump hosted Iraq's newly elected Prime Minister, Ali al-Zaidi, in the Oval Office on Tuesday, July 14. While speaking to reporters, Trump, 80, complimented al-Zaidi, 40, before teasingly adding that he disliked how good the Prime Minister looked.

“He’s a young man. He’s young and he’s handsome, which I don’t like. I’m not happy about it,” the looks-obsessed octogenarian quipped.

The playful remark drew immediate laughter from the press corps and officials gathered in the room.

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People Question Donald Trump's Sexuality

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Source: @acyn/x

Social media users claimed the Republican is 'obsessed with men's looks.'

Social media had a field day with it, too, with one commenter remarking, “Remember the love letters to [Jeffrey] Epstein? This is no shocker.”

“Trump is definitely bisexual. He is obsessed with men’s looks,” mused another, contributing to a chorus of commenters saying that "Trump is America's first bisexual president."

“I think he’s gay. He hates women; that’s why he rapes and abuses them. He’s desperately trying to prove his masculinity. I think he’s gay,” said another individual

“Trump loves interior decorating, constantly talks about men’s bodies, wears makeup, and his anthem is 'YMCA,'" noted another.

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Donald Trump Has a Habit of Complimenting Men

photo of Earlier this year, the POTUS marveled over a cadet's muscles.
Source: MEGA

Earlier this year, the POTUS marveled over a cadet's muscles.

Trump has a well-documented habit of publicly commenting on, praising and jokingly feigning jealousy over the physical appearance and musculature of men.

At a Coast Guard graduation ceremony, he called up a cadet who had a perfect physical fitness score. He told the crowd, "Look at the muscles on this guy. Just hit him on the shoulder... it's like hitting a rock.” At the same event, he told the top academic graduate, "I hate good-looking men.”

The petty POTUS publicly admired a naval cadet’s physique, marveling that the young man's arm felt "like steel.”

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photo of Donald Trump once admitted, 'I hate good-looking men.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump once admitted, 'I hate good-looking men.'

At a UFC event, Trump openly fawned over a fighter, telling him directly, "You're a beautiful guy... You could be a model, you look so good! You're too good-looking to be a fighter.”

During a G7 bilateral meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trump got distracted by an Emirati journalist. He complimented his looks and told the room, "What a handsome guy... they can put him in a movie.”

Photo of Donald Trump called Iraq's newly elected Prime Minister, Ali al-Zaidi, 'a great leader.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Iraq's newly elected Prime Minister, Ali al-Zaidi, 'a great leader.'

Despite the humorous icebreaker, Trump used the bilateral meeting to heavily praise the new Iraqi leader and discuss serious geopolitical strategy.

Trump called al-Zaidi a "great leader" who won a "highly competitive election" and predicted his political influence would spread widely across the Middle East.

Trump dubiously noted that the U.S.-Iraq relationship has moved from "not so good" to "outstanding." He cited "tremendous chemistry" between them, prompting an unscheduled lunch meeting.

The leaders discussed scaling up trade and economic cooperation. Trump explicitly noted that American corporations would help expand Iraq's massive oil production.

Trump emphasized a strategic shift, noting that while Iraq historically dealt with Iran as a friend, he considers Iran a rival as his blundering war with the nation continues to produce disastrous, inconclusive results.

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