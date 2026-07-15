Donald Trump Says He Doesn't 'Like' Iraqi Prime Minister Because He's 'Young' and 'Handsome' 

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President Donald Trump hosted Iraq's newly elected Prime Minister, Ali al-Zaidi, in the Oval Office on Tuesday, July 14. While speaking to reporters, Trump, 80, complimented al-Zaidi, 40, before teasingly adding that he disliked how good the Prime Minister looked. “He’s a young man. He’s young and he’s handsome, which I don’t like. I’m not happy about it,” the looks-obsessed octogenarian quipped. The playful remark drew immediate laughter from the press corps and officials gathered in the room.

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People Question Donald Trump's Sexuality

Trump on Iraqi PM: He's young and he's handsome…which I don’t like. pic.twitter.com/ovpImmGBhk — Acyn (@Acyn) July 14, 2026 Source: @acyn/x Social media users claimed the Republican is 'obsessed with men's looks.'

Social media had a field day with it, too, with one commenter remarking, “Remember the love letters to [Jeffrey] Epstein? This is no shocker.” “Trump is definitely bisexual. He is obsessed with men’s looks,” mused another, contributing to a chorus of commenters saying that "Trump is America's first bisexual president." “I think he’s gay. He hates women; that’s why he rapes and abuses them. He’s desperately trying to prove his masculinity. I think he’s gay,” said another individual “Trump loves interior decorating, constantly talks about men’s bodies, wears makeup, and his anthem is 'YMCA,'" noted another.

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Donald Trump Has a Habit of Complimenting Men

Source: MEGA Earlier this year, the POTUS marveled over a cadet's muscles.

Trump has a well-documented habit of publicly commenting on, praising and jokingly feigning jealousy over the physical appearance and musculature of men. At a Coast Guard graduation ceremony, he called up a cadet who had a perfect physical fitness score. He told the crowd, "Look at the muscles on this guy. Just hit him on the shoulder... it's like hitting a rock.” At the same event, he told the top academic graduate, "I hate good-looking men.” The petty POTUS publicly admired a naval cadet’s physique, marveling that the young man's arm felt "like steel.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump once admitted, 'I hate good-looking men.'

At a UFC event, Trump openly fawned over a fighter, telling him directly, "You're a beautiful guy... You could be a model, you look so good! You're too good-looking to be a fighter.” During a G7 bilateral meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trump got distracted by an Emirati journalist. He complimented his looks and told the room, "What a handsome guy... they can put him in a movie.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called Iraq's newly elected Prime Minister, Ali al-Zaidi, 'a great leader.'