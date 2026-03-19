Epstein Bombshell: Donald Trump 'Never Asked' Disgraced Financier to Leave Mar-a-Lago, Unredacted Docs Claim
March 19 2026, Published 1:26 p.m. ET
A previously redacted 2009 email revealed in March 2026 by Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) contradicts President Donald Trump's longstanding claim that he banned disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago.
The unredacted bombshell suggests that the convicted child trafficker was never asked to leave the Palm Beach country club because he was considered a guest rather than a member.
The document, revealed by Goldman on the House floor on Wednesday, March 18, is an October 2009 email exchange between Epstein's attorney Jack Goldberger and Trump's attorney Alan Garten.
'He Was Not a Member'
“No, he was not a member. May have been his guest. Never asked to leave,” Garten wrote in response to whether Epstein was a member of the club.
While Trump has frequently claimed he "kicked out" Epstein in 2004 or 2007 for "poaching" employees or harassing a member's daughter, the unredacted email quotes Trump's own lawyer stating that Epstein was never asked to leave.
Before these unredacted files were released, various reports suggested different reasons for a "falling out," including a 2003 incident involving an 18-year-old spa worker and a 2004 real estate dispute over a Palm Beach mansion.
Lolita Express
The email specifies that Epstein was never a formal member of Mar-a-Lago, but that he was a frequent guest who maintained access even after his 2008 conviction of procuring a minor for p--------- and soliciting a p---------.
The unredacted version reportedly also includes Trump acknowledging that he "may have been" on Epstein’s plane and at his residence.
In the email, Trump was asked to respond to Epstein’s brother Mark’s claim that the president flew on the convicted child abuser’s plane, known as the “Lolita Express.”
“I’ve been on a lot of planes. May have been on his plane. No young girls on plane,” Donald allegedly said.
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Asked if he was ever at Jeffrey's house, Donald said, “I may have been there with my wife,” though it wasn’t clear which of his three wives he was referring to.
When asked in the email whether there were “Any young girls there?” he replied, “No, may have been children of guests, but that’s it.”
In his fiery speech on the House floor, Dan blasted the POTUS for making “false statements over the past quarter century about Jeffrey Epstein” before torching Attorney General Pam Bondi for her much-lambasted handling of the files.
“The reason why this matters is because we don’t have half of the Epstein files,” Dan said in response to the fact that nearly 2.5 million documents have yet to be released.
“If the attorney general is covering up this information that she then reveals to Congress, what else is she covering up about Donald Trump’s involvement in the Epstein files?” he asked.
The White House has dismissed these revelations as "innuendo" and "smears," maintaining that Donald did nothing wrong and eventually distanced himself from Jeffrey because he was a "creep.”