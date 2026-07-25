Donald Trump Berated for Dozing Off During Rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner: 'Grandpa Is Out Cold'

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Donald Trump appeared to take a nap during the White House Correspondents' Dinner that took place on Friday, July 24, at Washington D.C.'s Waldorf Astoria. The 80-year-old president was seen falling asleep while sitting next to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at the ritzy bash.

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The White House Correspondents' Dinner Originally Took Place on April 25

He looks like a corpse that just got pulled out of the Potomac. pic.twitter.com/v5coiArgRG — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) July 25, 2026 Source: @TimHannan/X Donald Trump appeared to take a snooze during the event.

The dinner was rescheduled from April 25 after alleged gunman Cole Tomas Allen fired shots at the original banquet in an attempt to assassinate the businessman. Once footage of Trump closing his eyes and taking a snooze during the party surfaced on social media, viewers couldn't help but criticize him for his behavior.

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Fans Blasted Donald Trump for Falling Sleeping

Source: MEGA The dinner event was previously scheduled for April 25.

"Grandpa is out cold," one person noted online, while someone else wrote: "Wow he looks awful." "Night, night. Grandpa. Sleeping again," a fan joked, with one user chiming in: "Dementia Donald. He does all that talking to keep himself from falling a sleep on stage. It’s an embarrassment to America to see him talk about the same [stuff] over and over again." "Ladies & Gentlemen! Put your hands together for the 4th Term POTUS 👏🏽 #Trump "The Sleepy Don!" someone guffawed on X.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump trashed CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins during his event speech.

"He looks like a corpse that just got pulled out of the Potomac [River]," a user quipped, while another added: "Why the h--- is everyone accepting Trump falling asleep everywhere as normal?? 😳 It's totally outrageous! This man is ill. He has Dementia and a host of other health issues. The President of the United States cannot stay awake!!" Trump also gave an hour-long speech at the event, from bashing CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins to slamming his own speechwriters. He blasted the journalist, 34, for receiving the Excellence Under Deadline Pressure award and for never seeming to crack a grin.

Donald Trump Also Bashed CNN’s Kaitlan Collins During His Speech

Source: MEGA 'Kaitlan do you ever smile? Smile!' Donald Trump fumed in his address.