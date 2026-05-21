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Donald Trump Drools Over Young Woman at Military Graduation: 'She Looks So Fantastic'

Composite photo of Donald Trump and U.S. Coast Guard academy president Class President Savannah Riera.
Source: MEGA ; @LiveNOWfromFOX/youtube

'Nothing like having a little fun, do you agree?' asked the president.

May 21 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump sparked widespread public reaction for commenting on the physical appearance of a female graduate during his commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, May 20.

During the commencement ceremony, the POTUS called up Class President Savannah Riera of Cranford, N.J., to the stage. He joked, "Savannah, come on up here. I have to. If I didn't invite her up, they'd accuse me of discrimination. It'd be, 'Ladies and gentlemen, the president got sued today.'" As she approached, he added, "She looks so fantastic. This is ridiculous. Nothing like having a little fun, do you agree?"

Before calling Riera, Trump highlighted Thomas Rhodes, a male cadet who achieved a perfect physical fitness score. Trump poked at his build, stating, "Whoa! Look at the muscles on this guy!" and joking that touching the cadet's shoulder "was like hitting a rock."

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Image of Donald Trump also gushed over a male cadet's muscles during his graduation appearance.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump also gushed over a male cadet's muscles during his graduation appearance.

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'I Hate Good-Looking Men'

Source: @HQNewsNow

Trump also brought up Matthew Christopher Coulter, the cadet who graduated at the top of the class, jokingly remarking, "I hate good-looking men."

Detractors and various media commentators characterized the remarks as inappropriate, awkward, or disrespectful, calling him a “dirty old” man, an “embarrassment” and a “predator.

They argued that shifting a formal military commencement address toward the appearance of young officers detracted from the event's dignity.

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Matthew Christopher Coulter
Source: @LiveNOWfromFOX/youtube

Donald Trump told male cadet Matthew Christopher Coulter he 'hates good-looking men.'

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“Keep him away from young women,” warned one commenter.

“Here we go again with Trump indirectly admitting he doesn’t really want to recognize a woman’s accomplishments, or genuinely believing others don’t want him to. Also, any kind of compliment for a woman that isn’t about her appearance doesn’t even occur to him. Such a dumb pig,” snapped another.

“Remember, this is the person you will be taking orders from. Good Luck,” quipped another.

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Image of Donald Trump frequently comments on people's physical appearances.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump frequently comments on people's physical appearances.

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The 79-year-old POTUS, an adjudicated rapist of writer E. Jean Carroll, has a long-standing and well-documented habit of publicly commenting on the physical appearances of both political allies and opponents.

Communications experts and political analysts note he frequently uses physical descriptions to either elevate or diminish individuals, depending on his political or personal alignment with them.

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E.J. Caroll
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll.

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He frequently highlights the looks of women he favors. He described his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, by saying, "That face … and those lips.”

Conversely, women who oppose him or whom he dislikes are often subjected to derogatory body-focused insults. Past examples include labeling adult film star and hush money recipient Stormy Daniels "horseface," calling Rosie O'Donnell a "fat pig," and referring to former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman as a "dog." He similarly targeted political rival Carly Fiorina by mocking her face to reporters.

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donald trump drools young woman military graduation looks fantastic
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently called Chinese President Xi Jinping 'very tall.'

While his comments on women often attract the most media attention, Trump is equally candid about evaluating the physical traits of men.

When Trump approves of a male leader's appearance, he frequently uses the phrase "central casting" to mean they look perfectly suited for a Hollywood role. He used this term to praise Chinese President Xi Jinping, admiring his stature and calling him "tall —very tall."

In a rambling tangent during a speech to U.S. troops, Trump paradoxically joked that he "dislikes good-looking people," claiming there were too many attractive individuals in the room and that he preferred to focus entirely on "merit."

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