Wild Confession: Donald Trump Told Mitt Romney He Was Going to 'Drop' Melania

According to an excerpt from the book, Donald once boasted to Mitt's son Josh about his plans to "drop" his then-girlfriend, Melania, during a New England Patriots game that they all attended as guests of team owner Robert Kraft.

Donald allegedly pointed out a "leggy brunette" across the room, referring to Melania, and claimed that every man in New York wanted to go out with her.

Needless to say, it appears Donald never actually dumped the model.

The biography showcased even more multiple pre-presidential encounters between Mitt and the former POTUS, giving insight into their initial meeting at Mar-a-Lago in the mid-1990s.

The excerpt reveals Mitt's fluctuating feelings of intrigue and disdain toward the NYC real estate magnate, foreshadowing the contentious political clash between the two in the years to come.