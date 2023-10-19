Wild Confession: Donald Trump Told Mitt Romney He Was Going to 'Drop' Melania
In McKay Coppins' new biography, Romney: A Reckoning, The Atlantic staff writer shared shocking revelations about the political career of Senator Mitt Romney as well as his encounters with Donald Trump and his current wife, Melania Trump.
The book also provided a candid view of Mitt's experiences within the Republican party during the Trump era, shedding light on their complex relationship.
According to an excerpt from the book, Donald once boasted to Mitt's son Josh about his plans to "drop" his then-girlfriend, Melania, during a New England Patriots game that they all attended as guests of team owner Robert Kraft.
Donald allegedly pointed out a "leggy brunette" across the room, referring to Melania, and claimed that every man in New York wanted to go out with her.
Needless to say, it appears Donald never actually dumped the model.
The biography showcased even more multiple pre-presidential encounters between Mitt and the former POTUS, giving insight into their initial meeting at Mar-a-Lago in the mid-1990s.
The excerpt reveals Mitt's fluctuating feelings of intrigue and disdain toward the NYC real estate magnate, foreshadowing the contentious political clash between the two in the years to come.
Donald's team did not appreciate Mitt's portrayal of their early interactions, with a spokesperson dismissing the senator as a "loser" who is retiring because he lacks a chance of winning another campaign.
They accused Mitt of fabricating stories to remain relevant and blamed him, in part, for the challenges America currently faces.
Mitt and Donald first met in January 1995 when the latter invited the private equity mogul to his Palm Beach, Fla., estate. Despite his belief that the dad-of-five was not truly a successful businessman, Mitt attended the meeting in search of an unforgettable, low-pressure experience.
He was not above being starstruck, as Coppins noted, and enjoyed gazing at famous individuals.
The former host of The Apprentice welcomed Mitt with a surreal scene as the entire Mar-a-Lago staff lined up in white linen uniforms, creating an atmosphere akin to a royal reception. Mitt described the ex-president as a "cartoon character" who strutted around the estate like an English lord.
He observed Donald's adoration for his opulent Florida residence and his apparent misconception of its actual value. During the tour, Donald proudly showed off a drawer filled with "gold-colored silverware" and boasted about how he acquired the property for less than its worth.
During his meeting with the senator, the former commander-in-chief appeared undeterred by his accumulating billion-dollar debt.
As per Coppins, Donald claimed he relied on loans of $140,000 per month to maintain the facade of success. He believed that as long as he kept up appearances, the bank was unlikely to recover anything from his debts.
