'Fraudulent Transfer?': Donald Trump Allegedly 'Sold' Mar-a-Lago to Donald Trump Jr. Before Fourth Arrest
Could Donald Trump be in even more legal trouble?
A few days before the ex-POTUS was indicted in Fulton County, Ga., for to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, he allegedly "sold" his beloved Mar-a-Lago, Fla., property to a company called Mar-a-Lago, Inc. for $422 billion.
However, sleuths uncovered that Mar-a-Lago, Inc. is owned by Donald Trump Jr.
The paperwork showed the transaction went down on August 4, while the former commander-in-chief received his indictment on August 14.
The real estate discovery was made on Thursday, August 24, when he was formally arrested in Georgia. In booking documents, he listed his address as 1100 S Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach, FL, 33480, but Zillow reported that property as being sold. The "buyer" was Mar-a-Lago, Inc.
After the news made the rounds, attorney and MSNBC star Andrew Weissmann reposted a story about the situation alongside the words, "Fraudulent transfer?"
Many of his followers agreed with his thoughts, with one person writing, "Zillow's Mar-a-Lago valuation hints at Trump's desperation: dodging dues, hiding assets, and veiling fraud. All while his brows distract."
"He's trying to protect it from seizure by authorities," one person alleged, while another quipped, "If a Trump is involved then it is almost guaranteed to be fraudulent..."
The father-son duo hasn't commented on the speculation yet, though Donald didn't hesitate to lash out after he was arrested last night.
"It’s a very sad day for America," he declared to reporters. "This should never happen. If you challenge an election, you should be able to challenge an election. I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election, and I should have every right to do that."
"As you know, you have many people that you’ve been watching over the years doing the same thing, whether it’s Hillary Clinton or Stacey Abrams or many others. When you have that great freedom to challenge, you have to be able to, otherwise you can have very dishonest elections," he said. "What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong, I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it."
The Express reported on Donald "selling" Mar-a-Lago to his son.