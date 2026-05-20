Donald Trump Slammed for Serving Soda at Press Breakfast: 'Not Very MAHA'

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Defying the principles of his own Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, President Donald Trump was castigated for serving reporters soda with breakfast sandwiches as they toured the progress of the billion-dollar boondoggle White House ballroom on Tuesday, May 19. The fast-food and Diet Coke-consuming commander in chief, who once touted soda's non-existent cancer-killing properties, had the White House chef prepare bacon and egg sandwiches for the press, which were served alongside options of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and water. The choice of beverages drew online criticism from people who deemed soda an unhealthy breakfast pairing and mocked it in the context of the administration’s MAHA initiatives.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump served options of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and water at a breakfast for press.

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President @realDonaldTrump asked the White House chef to make breakfast sandwiches for the press who are viewing the ballroom construction this morning 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dziiZGXYW1 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 19, 2026 Source: @MargoMartin47/X

Margo Martin, Trump's communications advisor, shared a photo on X of the breakfast served at Tuesday’s Congressional Picnic — and faced immediate backlash and ridicule. "Nothing says MAHA like a can of Coca-Cola with your breakfast," one person sarcastically wrote. Another X user echoed, "Soda for breakfast? That's not very MAHA." "Cokes for breakfast? You ppl are sick!" another critic quipped, adding, "Coke for breakfast is diabolical. I know the old man is chugging that syrup around the clock."

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Source: MEGA Trump's communications advisor Margo Martin faced backlash over the ordeal.

Besides the dubious health benefits of soda at breakfast, more critics were outraged by the spread's tone-deafness. “Not very MAHA of you, soda? Poor people can’t get soda, but the White House can,” snapped another. "Most Americans can't afford this spread, much less real Coke,” said another. "How many children on SNAP went to school this morning without breakfast, and you have the nerve to post this s--t? We aren't angry enough,” added a peeved commenter. "Party on while families in this country can't afford to feed their children......great optics .....idiots," someone else hit out as another person asked, "Oh, how sweet. How about feeding the poor people who can't afford gas and groceries? HUH???" blasted another.

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Source: MEGA 'Soda for breakfast? That's not very MAHA,' one critic declared.

Trump, however, sees the economy through rose colored glasses and touted it at the event. “People aren't seeing it yet. We have an economy, people aren't seeing it yet. When we inherited, when we started, we had the highest inflation in the history of our country,” he insisted. Annual inflation in the United States increased to 3.8 percent, accelerating significantly since the start of the war with Iran and the implementation of sweeping import tariffs.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump boasted about the economy amid a cost-of-living crisis.