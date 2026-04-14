Donald Trump Defended His Soda Intake to Dr. Oz by Telling Him, 'This Stuff Is Good for Me — It Kills Cancer Cells'
April 14 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
Donald Trump Jr. came to his father's defense after Dr. Mehmet Oz called out the president's terrible diet.
Dr. Oz appeared on a recent episode of the first son's "Triggered" podcast, where he joked about Donald Trump's love for McDonald's.
The TV star, 65, also touched on what the POTUS, 79, tends to snack on in the Oval Office.
"He’ll first start off with candy bars — you know that little drawer he’ll call it? Then he’ll hit the red button, and then comes the diet soda pop," explained Mehmet. "Your dad argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass, it’s poured on grass, so therefore must kill cancer cells in the body. I’m not even going to argue this right now!"
'This Stuff Is Good for Me'
Dr. Oz recalled how the president started sipping on Fanta the other day during a flight aboard Air Force One.
"I say, ‘Are you kidding me?’" Mehmet continued. "And he starts to sheepishly grin, and he says, ‘This stuff is good for me, it kills cancer cells. It’s fresh-squeezed, so how bad could it be for you?'"
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"Maybe he’s onto something because I will say this: I know a lot of guys pushing 80, not a lot that have his kind of energy, recall, stamina... maybe there’s something there," the podcast host, 48, reasoned.
The former TV show host said the POTUS is likely the "exception."
Junk Food Is Donald Trump's Only Vice
The podcast host continued to stand up for his dad, noting junk food is his one vice.
"Food... that’s his thing. He doesn’t drink, he doesn’t do drugs, he never did," Don Jr. spilled. "So he always jokes when he pushes that button for the Diet Coke or the candy... he jokes, ‘that’s my alcohol.’"
Mehmet said he wanted to "pay some credit" to the commander in chief, noting "the food at Mar-a-Lago is top-tier food."
"Even if he’s not going to adhere to a perfect diet himself, he wants people to have that knowledge," he added.
RFK Jr. Commented on Donald Trump's Poor Eating Habits
The Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services isn't the only ally who's criticized Donald's diet, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 72, admitted the food he eats "is really, like, bad."
"The food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison," the Secretary of Health and Human Services confessed in a 2024 interview. "You have a choice between — you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible. And then he [drinks] Diet Coke."