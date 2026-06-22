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Donald Trump Health Fears Erupt as Unhealthy Birthday Dinner Revealed

Split photo of Donald Trump and birthday menu.
Source: MEGA ; @BettinaTrump/Instagram

Donald Trump's birthday dinner menu was filled with unhealthy food items.

June 22 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

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Observers of President Donald Trump’s health were appalled by his 80th birthday dinner, which exacerbated public concerns due to its exceptionally high-calorie, carbohydrate-heavy and high-fat menu.

The details of the feast were shared on Instagram by his new daughter-in-law Bettina Anderson, who recently married Donald Trump Jr.

The dinner featured a heavily indulgent menu, including a bacon-covered salad slathered with heavy buttermilk ranch and blue cheese dressing, herb-roasted turkey paired with bread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, plus a chiffon birthday cake served alongside vanilla ice cream and crème Chantilly.

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Image of Donald Trump turned 80 on June 14.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump turned 80 on June 14.

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The revelation of the carb-loaded meal has amplified months of ongoing speculation regarding the president's overall well-being.

Trump’s eating habits are widely documented as highly unconventional, dominated by fast food, ultra-processed snacks and heavy soda consumption.

Observers and close aides frequently describe his dietary routine as a nutritional nightmare. Despite his administration establishing federal dietary guidelines to limit processed foods, Trump largely ignores them and finds exercising "boring."

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Image of Donald Trump's birthday dinner menu featured a chiffon cake served alongside vanilla ice cream and crème Chantilly.
Source: @BettinaTrump/Instagram

Donald Trump's birthday dinner menu featured a chiffon cake served alongside vanilla ice cream and crème Chantilly.

Trump consumes what his controversial HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called an "unhinged" or "poisonous" travel diet of fast food and candy.

As a self-described germaphobe, Trump claims he only trusts food from massive corporate chains while traveling to avoid food poisoning.

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Image of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not a fan of the president's diet.
Source: MEGA

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not a fan of the president's diet.

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The White House previously disclosed that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in individuals over 70 that causes blood pooling and swelling in the lower legs.

Public scrutiny has been fueled by visible bruising, physical swelling and debated memory lapses.

The birthday dinner aligns with Trump's long-documented preference for fast food and junk food, including a well-known affinity for McDonald's and his Oval Office Diet Coke button, admitting he believes soda kills cancer.

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White House Brushes Off Health Concerns

Image of Donald Trump was previously diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was previously diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

While his medical team previously maintained that he remains in excellent cardiac health, the high-sodium, high-saturated-fat content of his birthday feast has made his physical fitness a major talking point.

Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner has expressed suspicion about the veiled way the White House conveys the POTUS’ health.

"The White House just doesn't seem to want to acknowledge any physical ailment, but older people develop medical issues, and the president is ... 80 years old,” he said.

Image of The White House insists Donald Trump is in excellent health.
Source: MEGA

The White House insists Donald Trump is in excellent health.

The president, however, thinks he is the quintessence of perfect health, dismissing critics by arguing that many individuals who eat healthily and watch their weight still pass away young, whereas he continues to feel highly energetic.

"I know many, many people that all they do is watch their weight, their this, their that and then they kick the bucket. And here we are. I feel great,” he said in May.

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