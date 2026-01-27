Donald Trump's Eerie Prediction: President Rattled Allies After Claiming He'll Be Dead in 10 Years as Health Fears Mount
Jan. 27 2026, Published 8:43 a.m. ET
Donald Trump reportedly rattled members of his inner circle after making a chilling comment about his own mortality while watching coverage of former President Jimmy Carter lying in state.
According to a new New York Magazine profile titled The Superhuman President, the 79-year-old was at Mar-a-Lago when footage of Carter’s casket appeared on television. Those present said the moment quickly took a dark turn.
A person familiar with the scene claimed Trump calmly told those in the room, “You know, within 10 years that will be me.”
The remark stunned aides, especially since Trump has long projected an image of strength and near invincibility. The comment added what the magazine described as a grim tone to ongoing internal discussions about 2028 and Trump’s political future.
One senior White House official told the outlet that “the specter of death sometimes manifests in the 2028 conversation,” as aides quietly debate whether Trump would be willing — or physically capable — of launching another presidential run in his early 80s.
Despite those private conversations, Trump has publicly leaned into the belief that staying in power keeps him alive. Rather than slowing down, he has continued to tease another run, even floating the idea of a third — and effectively a fourth — term, despite the Constitution’s two-term limit.
Already the oldest person ever elected president, Trump’s bravado stands in sharp contrast to growing concerns about his health. The report pointed to aides’ worries over bruising on his hands, frequent naps during public appearances, and a mysterious MRI visit to Walter Reed that officials struggled to explain.
As one senior official explained to New York Magazine, succession discussions aren’t just about the future of the presidency, but about preserving Trump’s influence. The conversations, the aide suggested, are “as much about letting Trump live forever through his chosen heirs as it is about acknowledging that he will not.”
Amid mounting concerns about his physical and mental state, the 79-year-old president boasted about his family’s genetics, noting that his father — who died in 1993 at age 93 — had a heart that “couldn’t be stopped.”
"He had an expression that I always remember: 'To retire is to expire,'" Donald told New York Magazine of why he continues working despite nearing 80.
The businessman added that his father had just “one problem.”
"At a certain age, about 86, 87, he started getting, what do they call it?" he asked aloud, turning to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for help.
"Alzheimer’s," she replied, prompting Donald to respond, "Well, I don’t have it."
When asked whether the disorder is something he thinks about, Trump insisted, "No, I don’t think about it at all. You know why? Because whatever it is, my attitude is whatever."
"Genetically, I’m in great shape," the father-of-five declared. "My mother and her family lived very long, well into their 90s. No heart disease in my family. No this, no that."