Gavin Newsom Questions Why Donald Trump Doesn't 'Know Whether He Got an MRI or CT Scan' After President Defends His Health

Gavin Newsom seized his latest opportunity to poke and prod at Donald Trump after the president of the United States addressed his health status during an interview on Thursday, January 1. The Governor of California took to X on Friday, January 2, to question a discrepancy in details of a medical check-up Trump underwent in October 2025.

Newsom had responded to a post from ABC News, which stated: "For weeks, President Trump has said that he received an MRI at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October, but when asked about the procedure by the WSJ in an interview, Trump and his doctor said that he actually got a CT scan instead." "Why doesn’t the President know whether he got an MRI or a CT scan??" Newsom asked while continuing to fuel rumors of the POTUS' cognitive decline.

Donald Trump Clarifies His October 2025 MRI Was a CT Scan

The change of terms used to describe his visit with White House physician Sean P. Barbabella occurred during Trump's interview with the Wall Street Journal, in which he declared, "It wasn't an MRI" when asked about the test and speculation about his health. "It was less than that. It was a scan," he claimed, despite calling it an MRI in the roughly two months between his recent interview and the medical checkup.

Donald Trump Insists 'Nothing's Wrong' With His Health

Trump's October visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland sparked concerns after critics noticed it was his second check-up of 2025. In April of last year, the Republican leader had been evaluated by Barbabella — who determined Trump was in "exceptional health." While speaking to the WSJ, Trump admitted he regretted having the scan in the first place, as it provided an opportunity for further speculation about his mental and physical well-being. "In retrospect, it’s too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition. I would have been a lot better off if they didn’t, because the fact that I took it said, ‘Oh gee, is something wrong?’ Well, nothing’s wrong," he insisted.

Donald Trump Brags About His 'Perfect Health'

