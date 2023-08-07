OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'I Agree!': Donald Trump Elated After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Gets Booed During Kentucky Speech

donaldtrump mitchmcconnell pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 7 2023, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump appeared to be elated after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was booed in his home state of Kentucky.

“Elaine and I are really excited to be back at Fancy Farm on behalf of the strongest Republican team we’ve ever run in our state,” McConnell said of his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, on Saturday, August 5.

While giving a speech at the Fancy Farm picnic, he was applauded, but unfortunately, they were overshadowed by loud boos from the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement
donaldtrump pm
Source: mega

“We’re up against the folks who gave you record-high inflation, we’re up against the folks who closed schools and then told you that teachers’ unions know what’s best for your kids, we’re up against folks who’d rather let repeat offenders walk free than get tough on crime,” McConnell said before the crowd could shout “retire!” at him.

Article continues below advertisement

He also said, "I want to assure you it's not my last time" at Fancy Farm, indicating that despite his recent health woes — he froze up during a news conference — he is here to stay.

mitchmconnell
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

Though McConnell ignored the heckling, it didn't stop Donald Trump from chiming in.

"I agree! 'BOOOOO — RETIRE, RETIRE, RETIRE — BOOOOOO!!!" the former president, 77, wrote on Truth Social.

As OK! previously reported, McConnell, 81, stopped speaking in the middle of his remarks during a news conference on Capitol Hill. “We’ve had good bipartisan cooperation and a string of —” McConnell said before pausing.

“Hey Mitch, anything else you want to say? Or should we just go back to your office? Do you want to say anything else to the press?” GOP Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming said to McConnell after he took a break. He was then led away, returning a few minutes later.

When he was asked by reporters if the incident was related to the fall earlier this year, he said, "No, I'm fine."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

An aide later said McConnell “felt light headed and stepped away for a moment.”

“He came back to handle Q and A, which as everyone observed was sharp,” they added.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.