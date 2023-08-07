'I Agree!': Donald Trump Elated After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Gets Booed During Kentucky Speech
Donald Trump appeared to be elated after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was booed in his home state of Kentucky.
“Elaine and I are really excited to be back at Fancy Farm on behalf of the strongest Republican team we’ve ever run in our state,” McConnell said of his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, on Saturday, August 5.
While giving a speech at the Fancy Farm picnic, he was applauded, but unfortunately, they were overshadowed by loud boos from the crowd.
“We’re up against the folks who gave you record-high inflation, we’re up against the folks who closed schools and then told you that teachers’ unions know what’s best for your kids, we’re up against folks who’d rather let repeat offenders walk free than get tough on crime,” McConnell said before the crowd could shout “retire!” at him.
He also said, "I want to assure you it's not my last time" at Fancy Farm, indicating that despite his recent health woes — he froze up during a news conference — he is here to stay.
Though McConnell ignored the heckling, it didn't stop Donald Trump from chiming in.
"I agree! 'BOOOOO — RETIRE, RETIRE, RETIRE — BOOOOOO!!!" the former president, 77, wrote on Truth Social.
As OK! previously reported, McConnell, 81, stopped speaking in the middle of his remarks during a news conference on Capitol Hill. “We’ve had good bipartisan cooperation and a string of —” McConnell said before pausing.
“Hey Mitch, anything else you want to say? Or should we just go back to your office? Do you want to say anything else to the press?” GOP Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming said to McConnell after he took a break. He was then led away, returning a few minutes later.
When he was asked by reporters if the incident was related to the fall earlier this year, he said, "No, I'm fine."
An aide later said McConnell “felt light headed and stepped away for a moment.”
“He came back to handle Q and A, which as everyone observed was sharp,” they added.