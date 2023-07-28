Ron DeSantis Claims He's Running for President to Add 'Vigor' to the White House After Slamming Older Politicians for Failing to 'Pass the Baton'

The Florida governor confirmed that was "one of the reasons" he was running against current President Joe Biden in the upcoming 2024 election.

"I mean my gosh — we need energy in the executive, we need some vigor, some vitality," he explained. "And when I go in on day one, we will spit nails starting January 20 of 2025."

"We're gonna have all the executive orders written before we take off as all the legislation we want will be done," he continued of his plans for his possible time in the White House. "We’ll have thousands of appointees to send to the Senate for confirmation. We're not going to miss a beat."