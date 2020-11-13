Not holding back! In Barack Obama’s third memoir, A Promised Land, which will be released on Tuesday, November 17, the former President got candid about what it was like to work with prominent political figures while he was in office.

Vladimir Putin — who is Russia’s president — reminded Obama, 59, “of the tough, street-smart ward bosses who used to run the Chicago machine,” The New York Times reported. “Physically, he was unremarkable,” Obama writes.

INSIDE THE EXPLOSIVE WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 CRISIS — EVERYTHING WE KNOW

Obama said he towered over Putin, whom he had a tough relationship with while he was in the White House for eight years.

The 44th President of the United States described Mitch McConnell, Kentucky’s senior United States senator, as power hungry and said that what he “lacked in charisma or interest in policy he more than made up for in discipline, shrewdness and shamelessness — all of which he employed in the single-minded and dispassionate pursuit of power,” the book reads.

Meanwhile, Obama described Republican senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina as the guy in the spy thriller or heist movie “who double-crosses everyone to save his own skin.”

JIMMY KIMMEL, SOPHIA BUSH AND MORE CELEBS REACT TO TRUMP’S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

The dad of two also touched upon Donald Trump’s time in the Oval Office — especially when Trump claimed that Obama wasn’t born in the United States.

“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” Obama writes. “Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president. For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.”

Obama said Trump’s behavior was a way for him to always be in the spotlight.

CELEBS REACT TO JOE BIDEN & KAMALA HARRIS‘ WIN: OBAMA, CHRISSY TEIGEN & MORE

John] Boehner or McConnell. They, too, understood that it didn’t matter whether what they said was true,” he writes, adding, “In fact, the only difference between Trump’s style of politics and theirs was Trump’s “In that sense, there wasn’t much difference between Trump and [or McConnell. They, too, understood that it didn’t matter whether what they said was true,” he writes, adding, “In fact, the only difference between Trump’s style of politics and theirs was Trump’s lack of inhibition .”

Obama gushed over his Vice President, Joe Biden , calling him a honest and loyal man who “might get prickly if he thought he wasn’t given his due — a quality that might flare up when dealing with a much younger boss.”