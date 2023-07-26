Mitch McConnell, 81, Claims He's 'Fine' After Alarmingly Freezing Up at Press Conference

Others around him quickly approached him to make sure that he was alright and Senator John Barrasso reportedly asked him, "Hey Mitch, anything else you want to say? Or should we just go back to your office? Do you want to say anything else to the press?"

McConnell didn't reply and instead allowed himself to be led away by a concerned staffer. He returned shortly after to finish his portion of the conference.

Following the unexpected incident, an aide stated that Senator McConnell simply "felt light headed and stepped away for a moment" but that "he came back to handle Q and A, which as everyone observed was sharp."