OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Politics > Donald Trump
Politics

Donald Trump Says Elon Musk Has 'Some Problems' Despite Being a 'Super-Genius'

photo of Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Source: mega

Donald Trump said Elon Musk would be 'great' if he worked out his 'problems.'

Sept. 4 2025, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

Donald Trump joined “The Scott Jennings Show” on Wednesday, September 3, where he voiced his opinion on former friend and special government employee Elon Musk.

“He’s got 80 percent super-genius, and then 20 percent he’s got some problems,” Trump stated. “When he works out the 20 percent, he’ll be great.”

Trump Says He 'Likes' Elon Musk

photo of Donald Trump said he 'likes' Elon Musk despite their differences
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he 'likes' Elon Musk despite their differences.

Without elaborating, the president suggested the Tesla CEO has “got some difficulties.” Nonetheless, he still holds a soft spot for him, admitting, “But I like him. I always liked him. I like him now.”

When asked by radio host Scott Jennings if Trump has been in contact with Musk, the president dodged the question, instead elaborating on the mega-billionaire’s future with the GOP.

“I don’t think he has a choice,” the president stated. “So what’s he going to do? He’s gonna go with the radical left lunatics? They’re lunatics. I don’t think he has a choice. He’s a man of common sense; he’s a good man.”

'He Got Off the Reservation Incorrectly'

photo of Donald Trump suggested Elon Musk 'wished' he didn't leave the White House 'incorrectly'
Source: mega

Donald Trump suggested Elon Musk 'wished' he didn't leave the White House 'incorrectly.'

Trump also commented on Musk’s controversial exit from his position as a special government employee, saying he “got off the reservation incorrectly, and… he wished he didn’t do it.”

Musk’s temporary advisory role at the White House, which saw him lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was appointed with an end date after 130 days. When that time arrived in May, the X owner left with guns blazing.

Donald Trump

Elon Musk Slams Donald Trump's One, Big, Beautiful Bill

photo of Elon Musk's temporary advisory role at the White House was appointed with a 130-day tenure
Source: mega

Elon Musk's temporary advisory role at the White House was appointed with a 130-day tenure.

At the time his tenure ended, Musk publicly spoke out against Trump’s One, Big, Beautiful Bill, aimed at increasing economic growth by adjusting tax and spending policies.

Musk, whose position oversaw federal spending, told CBS Sunday Morning in May that the bill “undermines the work the DOGE team is doing,” adding, “I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it.”

Donald Trump Considers Deporting Elon Musk

photo of As their feud escalated, Donald Trump considered deporting Elon Musk
Source: mega

As their feud escalated, Donald Trump considered deporting Elon Musk.

Although Musk wrapped up his time with ribbons and bows by thanking the president via X for welcoming him to the White House, the SpaceX CEO and Trump’s relationship erupted in the media in the days to follow, with the billionaires exchanging back-to-back blows.

At one point, Musk claimed Trump was involved in Jeffrey Epstein's scandal. “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” he wrote in a now-deleted X post. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

Their feud became so heated that Trump told reporters his administration will “have to take a look” at deporting Musk back to South Africa.

