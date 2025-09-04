Donald Trump Says Elon Musk Has 'Some Problems' Despite Being a 'Super-Genius'
Donald Trump joined “The Scott Jennings Show” on Wednesday, September 3, where he voiced his opinion on former friend and special government employee Elon Musk.
“He’s got 80 percent super-genius, and then 20 percent he’s got some problems,” Trump stated. “When he works out the 20 percent, he’ll be great.”
Trump Says He 'Likes' Elon Musk
Without elaborating, the president suggested the Tesla CEO has “got some difficulties.” Nonetheless, he still holds a soft spot for him, admitting, “But I like him. I always liked him. I like him now.”
When asked by radio host Scott Jennings if Trump has been in contact with Musk, the president dodged the question, instead elaborating on the mega-billionaire’s future with the GOP.
“I don’t think he has a choice,” the president stated. “So what’s he going to do? He’s gonna go with the radical left lunatics? They’re lunatics. I don’t think he has a choice. He’s a man of common sense; he’s a good man.”
'He Got Off the Reservation Incorrectly'
Trump also commented on Musk’s controversial exit from his position as a special government employee, saying he “got off the reservation incorrectly, and… he wished he didn’t do it.”
Musk’s temporary advisory role at the White House, which saw him lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was appointed with an end date after 130 days. When that time arrived in May, the X owner left with guns blazing.
- Donald Trump's Fallout With Elon Musk Was 'Very Troublesome,' White House Chief of Staff Reveals: 'Was Going to Blow Up at Some Point'
- Donald Trump 'Looking' Into Deporting Ex-Pal Elon Musk as Bitter Feud Rages On
- Elon Musk 'Regrets Some' of His Angry Posts About Donald Trump, Admits He Went 'Too Far' With Jeffrey Epstein Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Elon Musk Slams Donald Trump's One, Big, Beautiful Bill
At the time his tenure ended, Musk publicly spoke out against Trump’s One, Big, Beautiful Bill, aimed at increasing economic growth by adjusting tax and spending policies.
Musk, whose position oversaw federal spending, told CBS Sunday Morning in May that the bill “undermines the work the DOGE team is doing,” adding, “I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it.”
Donald Trump Considers Deporting Elon Musk
Although Musk wrapped up his time with ribbons and bows by thanking the president via X for welcoming him to the White House, the SpaceX CEO and Trump’s relationship erupted in the media in the days to follow, with the billionaires exchanging back-to-back blows.
At one point, Musk claimed Trump was involved in Jeffrey Epstein's scandal. “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” he wrote in a now-deleted X post. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”
Their feud became so heated that Trump told reporters his administration will “have to take a look” at deporting Musk back to South Africa.