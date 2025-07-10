Donald Trump's Fallout With Elon Musk Was 'Very Troublesome,' White House Chief of Staff Reveals: 'Was Going to Blow Up at Some Point'

“The president was very, very kind to him, and Elon had so much to offer us,” Wiles shared. “He knew things we didn’t know. He knew people and technologies that we didn’t know. It was a great thing when it was a great thing, and had a very, I think, a very troublesome ending.”

When asked why Musk and Trump’s close bond fell apart, Wiles insisted she didn’t know and didn’t “understand" what went wrong.

“I enjoyed working with Elon,” she said. “I think he’s a fascinating person and sees the world differently. And I think that’s probably what the president saw, too. [He’s] just a little bit different than the average Joe, but certainly [it] came to not a good ending.”