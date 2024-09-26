Donald Trump Was 'Encouraging' Wife Melania to 'Have More Kids' — But Says She's in 'Charge of Everything'
Melania Trump revealed her husband, Donald Trump, was pressuring her to have another kid.
“I was always perfectly fine with one,” the former first lady said on Thursday, September 26, in a Fox & Friends interview to promote her new memoir. “And Donald was encouraging to have more and I said, like, I’m completely fine with one because it’s [a] very busy life, and I know how busy he is. And I’m in charge of everything, so that’s why it’s — it’s just perfect.”
Melania, 54, is rarely seen with her husband on the campaign trail, but she made it a point to say people will surprised to learn she “loves” her husband when they read the book, which will be released on October 8.
The mom-of-one, who shares son Barron with Donald, was then asked: “What do you love most about your husband?”
“His being,” she replied. “His humor, his personality, his kindness. He is very special. His positivity. His energy — it’s unbelievable. Yeah, so we have a beautiful relationship.”
Earhardt then asked Melania to pick one word to describe the former president, 78. “Caring,” she said before adding: “Caring, especially for this country.”
Melania then shared more insight into their relationship, saying they enjoy a “quiet dinner, or dinner with friends.”
Melania then spoke about her blended family since Donald was married two times before they tied the knot.
Trump counseled others to take individuals “as they are.”
"You can not control anyone,” she said. “You could control only your own behavior, your own words. Everybody’s in control of [their] own self. I’m not in control of my husband. I’m not in control of his children. I’m not even in control of my child.”
Though Barron is at NYU, Melania doesn’t feel like an “empty nester.”
"It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that," she said of her son’s decision to stay in the Big Apple for college.