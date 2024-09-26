Donald Trump Was 'Encouraging' Wife Melania to 'Have More Kids' — But Says She's in 'Charge of Everything'

Melania Trump revealed her husband, Donald Trump, was pressuring her to have another kid.

“I was always perfectly fine with one,” the former first lady said on Thursday, September 26, in a Fox & Friends interview to promote her new memoir. “And Donald was encouraging to have more and I said, like, I’m completely fine with one because it’s [a] very busy life, and I know how busy he is. And I’m in charge of everything, so that’s why it’s — it’s just perfect.”