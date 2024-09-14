'Where the H--- Is Melania?': Donald Trump Criticized by Politician for Getting 'Too Close' to Far-Right Activist Laura Loomer as His Wife Stays Away From Campaign Trail
Too close for comfort?
During the Friday, September 13, episode of All In, MSNBC host and former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele criticized Donald Trump, 78, for his public relationship with right-wing activist Laura Loomer, 31.
Amid rumors the former president and the conspiracy theorist are having an affair, Steele wondered how the 2024 presidential nominee’s wife feels about all this.
“Donald Trump has these people around him, not because he’s seeking advice from them, not because they’re offering any particular intellectual insight, but because they affirm his worst instincts,” Steele began. “They affirm his bad judgment. They tell him what they want. You showed that picture of Loomer sitting, standing up under Donald Trump.”
“The first question that crossed my mind was, where the h--- is Melania?! That’s a little too close for a pic. But it’s that kind of closeness that Donald Trump likes,” he added.
The newscaster's remarks came after Laura and Donald were pictured cozying up to each other on the campaign stops, while Melania has continued to stay away from the trail.
Many think Laura has infiltrated Donald’s beliefs, as she was blamed for feeding him the false idea that Haitian immigrants are eating cats and dogs in Ohio.
On Wednesday, September 11, Laura was spotted accompanying Donald to the ceremony to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which Laura has previously claimed to be an “inside job.”
Additionally, photos of Donald getting handsy with Laura have surfaced, including one where he has his arm around her waist.
After the images circulated online, many speculated that Donald was allegedly cheating on Melania with Laura.
"Is Trump having an affair with Laura Loomer? She accompanies on the plane [sic] from Florida to Tuesday's debate in Philly. Next A.M. she is with him in NYC at a 9/11 Memorial. When will the corporate media start asking about their relationship? Trump has cheated on every wife," one user penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"How do you think Evangelicals and MAGA Christians will justify Laura Loomer's new role in Trump's campaign?" another person joked, as a third added, "She's more happy to be around him than Melania... Weird. Reminds me of Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton."
As OK! previously reported, during a stop at his golf course in Los Angeles, Calif., Donald defended Laura’s involvement in his campaign.
"What value do you feel that Laura Loomer brings to you and has nobody told you about conspiracy theories that she has promoted?" a reporter asked.
"I don't know that much about it, no," he stated. "I know she's a big fan of the campaign, but I really don't know. She brings a spirit to us that a lot of people have. We have very spirited people. And in all fairness to her, she hates seeing what's happened to the country, I guess. So do I. It's very sad."
Donald also noted that he wasn’t sure why he was being asked about worries surrounding his and Laura’s "close relationship."