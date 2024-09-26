Melania Trump Says It's a 'Miracle' Husband Donald Trump Survived 2 Assassination Attempts
Melania Trump reflected on her husband, Donald Trump, nearly dying after being shot at at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.
“I ran to the TV and I rewind[ed] it and I watched it,” the former first lady, 54, told Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt in her first television interview in more than two years when talking about the events unfolding that day.
“When I saw it … nobody really knew yet [what had happened],” she continued. “When you see him on the floor and you don’t know, you don’t know what really happened.”
The mom-of-one then revealed she was in New York City on September 15 when her husband was targeted again while golfing in Palm Beach, Fla.
“I saw it on the television,” she said of how she found out about the second assassination attempt. “And as soon as I saw it on television I called again, and he was OK, because Secret Service were great.”
“The guys that [the former president’s golf group] were between, they were fantastic,” she added.
Melania believes her husband surviving both attempts is unheard of.
“If you really think about it, July 13th was a miracle. Like, that much and he could, you know, he could not be with us,” she shared.
Elsewhere in the interview, Melania spoke about the FBI raiding their Mar-a-Lago home as part of the government’s investigation into him keeping classified documents after leaving the White House.
“Yeah, it made me angry,” she said. “The way it was done, was, I was really surprised.”
“I saw unpleasant stuff that nobody wants to see,” she said of seeing her home being looked through. “And you get angry because, you know, nobody should be putting up with that kind of stuff.”
As OK! previously reported, Melania released a statement after the harrowing situation.
"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," she said in her statement, calling what took place a "heinous" act. "I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."
"Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings," Melania added.