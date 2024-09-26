Melania Trump Says It's a 'Miracle' Husband Donald Trump Survived 2 Assassination Attempts

Melania Trump reflected on her husband, Donald Trump, nearly dying after being shot at at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

“I ran to the TV and I rewind[ed] it and I watched it,” the former first lady, 54, told Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt in her first television interview in more than two years when talking about the events unfolding that day.

“When I saw it … nobody really knew yet [what had happened],” she continued. “When you see him on the floor and you don’t know, you don’t know what really happened.”