Donald Trump's 'Entitled' Granddaughter Kai Dragged for Taking Selfie in Front of War Machines: 'She's Tone Deaf'

Kai Trump is facing backlash online after sharing a seemingly casual selfie video filmed near military aircraft. The 18-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump sparked a debate after posting a short TikTok clip from an airport runway. In the video, Kai walked toward the camera while filming herself, as a large military-style aircraft was visible behind her.

Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok Kai Trump posted a video near military aircraft.

The clip was uploaded to her TikTok account, @thekaitrumpgolfer, and appeared to have been filmed at sunset. Kai kept things casual in a green top layered under a denim jacket, as she strolled along the runway with the aircraft looming in the background.

While the moment seemed carefree at first, the video quickly began circulating across social media. Some viewers accused the young influencer of being insensitive for filming a selfie in front of what looked like military equipment, especially given the ongoing global tensions. One reposted the clip and wrote, “Kai Trump posted a selfie video, but people quickly noticed what was happening behind her. Multiple U.S. military helicopters parked in the background. The clip is spreading online as viewers point out the timing. Her grandfather is the President of the United States, and the country is currently at war with Iran. Is taking selfies in front of war machines a bad look… or are people overreacting?”

🚨 KAI TRUMP GOES VIRAL FOR FILMING SELFIES WITH U.S. WAR MACHINES BEHIND HER



Kai Trump posted a selfie video, but people quickly noticed what was happening behind her.



Multiple U.S. military helicopters parked in the background.



The clip is spreading online as viewers point… pic.twitter.com/oCz6F6kOmS — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) March 5, 2026 Source: @HustleBitch_/X

Others didn’t hold back in the comments section. “This is so entitled,” one critic wrote under reposts of the video. Another commenter added, “She’s a tone deaf t---….. an entitled little b-----.” “Too bad she's immune from ever being drafted....” a third added. “If you’re pro war. Go Join it,” a fourth suggested.

Source: MEGA The clip quickly spread across social media.

Kai’s viral moment comes as her grandfather faces criticism over how he has handled recent military strikes. The strikes reportedly began on Saturday, February 28, while peace talks were still ongoing. Several high-ranking Iranian officials — including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei — were reportedly killed. Reports also claim that at least 165 civilians, many of them children, died at a girls’ elementary school in southern Iran. Six U.S. soldiers were also killed.

Some conservative figures have spoken out about the situation as well. Tucker Carlson argued that the strikes conflict with Donald’s long-standing “America First” stance. “This happened because Israel wanted it to happen,” Tucker said on his show. “This is Israel’s war. This is not the United States’ war. This war is not being waged on behalf of American national security objectives, to make the United States safer or richer... This war is waged purely because Israel wanted it to be waged.”

Source: Fox News Donald Trump made some people upset after he called to attack Iran.

Former representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also reacted while appearing on Megyn Kelly’s podcast. “He already said to The New York Post today that he doesn’t care about the polling. He doesn’t care about what the American people think and he may put troops on the ground. He took a, ‘Oh, this is gonna be a few days’ war,’ to, ‘Now, it’s gonna be maybe four weeks or more,’” Marjorie said.

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke out about Donald Trump on Megyn Kelly's podcast.