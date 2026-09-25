'Utterly Disgusting' Donald Trump Eviscerated by Critics for Mocking Joe Biden Autopen Drama to Xi Jinping: 'He's Humiliating the United States'

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump was brutally mocked by a bipartisan chorus of critics after poking fun at former President Joe Biden to Chinese leader Xi Jinping by showing him an image of a mechanical autopen device signing Biden's name in place of a traditional photographic portrait. Critics slammed the behavior as "utterly disgusting" for disparaging a former American leader in front of a foreign head of state. Trump guided Xi along the White House colonnade's "Presidential Walk of Fame" during the Chinese leader's state visit in Washington, D.C.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Laughs With Xi Jinping About Joe Biden

Source: MEGA Donald Trump showed Xi Jinping how he replaced Joe Biden's photo with that of an autopen.

The 80-year-old POTUS replaced Biden's official presidential portrait with an image of an autopen — a machine that automatically signs documents — referencing unproven claims that Biden's staff signed decisions without his knowledge. Pointing to the framed pen, Trump told Xi, "This is the autopen... It's Biden," prompting Xi and members of his entourage to laugh. Trump also pointed to a photo of himself with Xi and joked that he did not recognize himself, telling the Chinese leader, "We respect you.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Was Slammed by Critics

Source: MEGA Sarah Matthews felt Donald Trump's behavior was 'humiliating the United States.'

Political observers argued it was inappropriate and damaging to national dignity for a sitting president to mock a domestic political rival to a foreign adversary. Former Democratic congressman John Delaney blasted the move as “the most un-American thing an American president has ever done.” Former Trump White House aide Sarah Matthews agreed, saying, “Nothing says ‘America First’ like mocking a former American president in front of a communist dictator. Trump may think he’s humiliating Biden, but all he’s doing is humiliating the United States.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Journalists called the POTUS' actions 'disgusting' and 'just gross.'

Wall Street Journal editor-at-large Gerard Baker was succinct in his condemnation of the incident, writing, “Just utterly disgusting.” Baker’s fellow conservative journalist Charles C. W. Cooke of The National Review declared, “This is grotesque behavior. Joe Biden was an American president. Xi is a communist dictator, and the head of a foreign state. Our internal divisions are not fair game in this context.” Jonah Goldberg, another conservative journalist, was also aghast, penning, “There is no better example I can think of how Trump isn’t a steward of America or remotely patriotic or even nationalistic. He is simply a partisan of his own ego. This is just gross. He’s trying to suck up to a dictator and adversary by mocking another American president. And, btw, the anonymous functionary running this account will be remembered as a tiny little throne-sniffing weasel.”

'They Are Laughing at You'

Source: MEGA Thom Tillis said the U.S. should reserve welcoming receptions 'for people who are not plotting our ultimate demise.'