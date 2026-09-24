Donald Trump Raises Eyebrows With Unusual Wardrobe Choice During Xi Jinping Meeting: Photos
Sept. 24 2026, Published 11:24 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump was mocked for wearing black leather gloves and a heavy winter overcoat during a planeside welcome for Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, September 23.
The temperature at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland hovered around a mild 64 to 65 degrees Fahrenheit.
While Trump looked dressed for a snowstorm, everyone around him dressed for a pleasant fall day, as First Lady Melania Trump wore a light, casual jacket and skirt, with no coat or gloves.
Donald Trump's Outfit Gets Scrutinized
The heavy winter gear and gloves sparked health concerns and online rumors, with some users speculating whether the 80-year-old president was trying to hide bruising on his hands.
The visual display intensified during the arrival ceremony, when the POTUS was seen visibly wincing and remarking on the noise of a U.S. military B-1 bomber flyover, while Xi, 73, appeared unfazed.
While Donald removed his glove to shake the Chinese president’s hand, The Daily Beast reported “a photo taken by Kent Nishimura for AFP/Getty Images shows Trump putting his glove back on, with heavy beige makeup visible on his hand.”
Social Media Reacts
Independent journalist Aaron Rupar posted a video of the meeting, noting, “It is 64 degrees at Joint Base Andrews right now, and yet Trump is wearing gloves...”
Left-wing influencer Ed Krassenstein wondered, “Why is Trump wearing gloves when it’s 64 degrees out? Is he hiding something on his hands?”
Another observer commented, “Trump is the only one wearing gloves. It makes him look weak. It’s 64° there for Christ's sake.”
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“It’s either going to snow tonight, or Trump pooped his diaper, and the Secret Service threw a trench coat on him to hide the mess!... and THE GLOVES... Oh My! Not a good look!” quipped another.
“Trump is hiding his bruised hands with gloves and a topcoat to hide the fact that he is wearing a large diaper," someone else penned. "He can’t wear anything to hide his stupidity!"
The Republican's outfit wasn't what sparked the most concern, as the meeting itself also drew bipartisan outrage.
"Frankly, if the White House had sought my advice, I would have told President Trump not to invite Xi Jinping to Washington, D.C., and not to offer such an extravagant reception... In every minute of that dialogue, our Supreme Commander [President] must remember that the guest is a cruel dictator... who seeks to dominate neighboring countries and possesses massive military armaments directed straight at the U.S.,” said Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee.