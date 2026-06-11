Donald Trump Health Bombshell: Aging President, 79, Was Examined by 22 Doctors During Latest Physical

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Donald Trump was allegedly checked out by a jaw-dropping 22 doctors during his medical exam in May. The Washington Post report claimed it's a new record by any president. Just last year, Trump, 79, was seen by 14 medical experts at his check-up.

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'It Is an Extraordinary Number'

Source: mega A report claimed Donald Trump was looked at by 22 doctors for his latest exam.

"It is an extraordinary number," said CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner. "What specialties do they represent? Why so many?" The White House said 22 people were needed for a "complete and preventive evaluation" of the POTUS, adding, "The involvement of multiple specialists reflects a comprehensive, multidisciplinary evaluation consistent with best practices for executive-level medical care." The doctors' area of expertise were not identified, but a White House spokesman insisted, "We have nothing to hide."

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The President Received a Clean Bill of Health

Source: mega In 2025, the president was examined by 14 doctors.

Despite the staggering number, Trump's doctor Sean Barbabella stated after his exam, "President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function." The physician said the businessman "is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief."

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Source: mega In May, the president's physician insisted he is 'fully fit to carry out all duties.'

"The President remains up to date on all appropriate preventive screenings and immunizations. Routine cancer screenings, cardiovascular risk assessment, and metabolic evaluations are current and within recommended intervals," the memo continued. "Preventive counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss.” The father-of-five boasted about the outcome on Truth Social, penning, "Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff!"

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Source: mega Donald Trump bragged about his 'perfect' score on a cognitive exam.

The POTUS also bragged about the results of a cognitive exam he took. "Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered 'extreme intelligence,'" he wrote. "Are the Dumocrats really surprised? In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked." "It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row," he added. "All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests. Congress, and the Dumocrats, should demand it."

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Is Donald Trump Taking a Dementia Screening Test?

Source: mega CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner thinks the POTUS is given a dementia screening test.