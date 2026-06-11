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Donald Trump Health Bombshell: Aging President, 79, Was Examined by 22 Doctors During Latest Physical

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Donald Trump turns 80 on Sunday, June 14.

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June 11 2026, Published 6:35 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump was allegedly checked out by a jaw-dropping 22 doctors during his medical exam in May.

The Washington Post report claimed it's a new record by any president. Just last year, Trump, 79, was seen by 14 medical experts at his check-up.

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'It Is an Extraordinary Number'

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Photo of A report claimed Donald Trump was looked at by 22 doctors for his latest exam.
Source: mega

A report claimed Donald Trump was looked at by 22 doctors for his latest exam.

"It is an extraordinary number," said CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner. "What specialties do they represent? Why so many?"

The White House said 22 people were needed for a "complete and preventive evaluation" of the POTUS, adding, "The involvement of multiple specialists reflects a comprehensive, multidisciplinary evaluation consistent with best practices for executive-level medical care."

The doctors' area of expertise were not identified, but a White House spokesman insisted, "We have nothing to hide."

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The President Received a Clean Bill of Health

Photo of In 2025, the president was examined by 14 doctors.
Source: mega

In 2025, the president was examined by 14 doctors.

Despite the staggering number, Trump's doctor Sean Barbabella stated after his exam, "President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function."

The physician said the businessman "is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief."

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Photo of In May, the president's physician insisted he is 'fully fit to carry out all duties.'
Source: mega

In May, the president's physician insisted he is 'fully fit to carry out all duties.'

"The President remains up to date on all appropriate preventive screenings and immunizations. Routine cancer screenings, cardiovascular risk assessment, and metabolic evaluations are current and within recommended intervals," the memo continued. "Preventive counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss.”

The father-of-five boasted about the outcome on Truth Social, penning, "Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff!"

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Photo of Donald Trump bragged about his 'perfect' score on a cognitive exam.
Source: mega

Donald Trump bragged about his 'perfect' score on a cognitive exam.

The POTUS also bragged about the results of a cognitive exam he took.

"Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered 'extreme intelligence,'" he wrote. "Are the Dumocrats really surprised? In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked."

"It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row," he added. "All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests. Congress, and the Dumocrats, should demand it."

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Is Donald Trump Taking a Dementia Screening Test?

Photo of CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner thinks the POTUS is given a dementia screening test.
Source: mega

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner thinks the POTUS is given a dementia screening test.

However, as OK! reported, Reiner believes the exam Trump is given is a dementia screener, not an IQ test.

"I’ll note again that it looks like they once again tested the president with the MoCA [Montreal Cognitive Assessment] test. That’s not really that useful when you take it over and over and over again, because the questions don’t change that much," he explained in an interview. "Once you’ve taken it now four times, it’s probably not that difficult to pretty easily get through it. It shouldn’t be hard to get through it anyway, because it’s a dementia screening test, it’s not an IQ test."

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