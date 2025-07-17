'Memory of a Goldfish': Donald Trump Fuels Dementia Concerns After Forgetting He Appointed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
Donald Trump made a fool of himself in the Oval Office after putting his forgetfulness on full display.
On Wednesday, July 16, the president of the United States blamed former POTUS Joe Biden for hiring Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell despite being the one to appoint him in November 2017.
Trump has been expressing outrage against Powell for months due to the head of the central bank's apparent inability to reduce interest rates.
Donald Trump Forgets He Appointed Jerome Powell as Fed Chair
“He’s a terrible Fed chair. I was surprised he was appointed. I was surprised, frankly, that Biden put him in and extended him," the Republican leader incorrectly complained to the press.
In reality, Trump put Powell in charge of the Federal Reserve during his first term in office. Upon announcing Powell's appointment in 2017, the 79-year-old praised the investment banker's "steady leadership, sound judgment and policy expertise."
Biden, however, was the one to extend Powell's tenure for a second term in November 2021 amid aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Calls His Fed Chair a 'Loser'
During his speech on Wednesday, Trump additionally slammed Powell for being "too late" on cutting interest rates, branding him a "loser" and "knucklehead."
"It’s not a tough job to be honest, assuming you’re smart, it’s not a tough job. If you’re a dummy then I guess it’s a tough job," Trump ranted as reporters asked whether he was going to fire Powell.
Donald Trump Looking for Jerome Powell's Replacement
The president’s latest attacks on Powell from the Oval Office came as he was responding to reporters’ questions over whether he was preparing to fire the Fed chair.
While he claimed Powell wasn't in jeopardy of being booted from his position, Trump noted his term as Federal Reserve chairman is set to expire next year and that he was in search of a replacement.
Social Media Users React to Donald Trump's Failing Memory
After Trump's false remarks about Biden electing Powell for Fed chair went viral online, social media users criticized the president for seeming to constantly forget facts.
"Dementia? And yes let’s once again imagine the reaction not just from Fox but the entire DC media if Biden said this," liberal political commentator Lawrence O’Donnell declared via X, as another critic questioned: "Is dementia settling in or does Trump think we are too stupid to remember that he appointed Powell?"
"You can’t believe anything he says now," a third person warned, while a fourth claimed, "Trump is 79 years old, his cognitive decline is becoming increasingly evident, undermining his ability to lead effectively and make sound decisions. This is not a minor issue it's a critical concern for the stability and future of the nation."
Meanwhile a fifth hater snubbed: "Dude has the memory and pigmentation of a goldfish."