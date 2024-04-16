Donald Trump's Lack of Support From His Family Amid Hush Money Trial Draws Attention: 'Deserted Him'

Donald Trump appeared in court on Monday, April 15, but people immediately noticed that his family, including his wife, Melania Trump, were nowhere in sight.

"I have rarely seen a defendant facing trial alone with no family, at least one person, in the courtroom for him," a former federal prosecutor and legal analyst Joyce Vance wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "It's a sad commentary for a former president with four grown children & a wife, all of whom seem to have deserted him in the moment."