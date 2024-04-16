Jon Stewart Blasts Donald Trump for Falling Asleep in Court: 'Imagine Committing So Many Crimes, You Get Bored at Your Trial'
Jon Stewart couldn't help but make fun of Donald Trump appearing to doze off during his hush money trial during the Monday, April 15, episode of The Daily Show.
“After years of anticipation, the first criminal trial of a former president has begun,” the comedian, 61, said at the top of his show. “And by all accounts, it is absolutely riveting.”
Stewart then showed a clip of Jake Tapper interviewing Maggie Haberman about the alleged incident inside the courtroom.
“Hey, Jake, what part of head down, eyes closed, drool coming out of his mouth, do you not f-------- get over here?” he quipped. “He’s snoring. He’s doing the honk shoo. He’s doing the ‘mi-mi-mi-mi-mi.'”
“Imagine committing so many crimes, you get bored at your own trial,” he said before airing a clip of Trump after the first day concluded.
“This is a persecution like never before,” Trump, 77, stated. “Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. And again, it’s a case that should have never been brought. It’s an assault on America, and that’s why I’m very proud to be here.”
“Well, it’s true,” Stewart replied. “Trump is always very proud to be part of any assault on America.”
As OK! previously reported, Haberman observed Trump not looking wide awake during the criminal trial.
"Well, Jake, he appeared to be asleep, and his head would fall down. There were other moments in other trials like the E. Jean Carroll trial in January, which was around the corner, where he appeared very still and appeared as if he might be sleeping but then he would move. This time, he didn't pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack. Now, sometimes people do fall asleep during court proceedings, but it's notable given the intensity of this morning," the journalist replied to Tapper on his CNN show.
After the news went viral, people couldn't help but comment, especially before the 2024 election begins.
"Look, he’s old. The judge is keeping Sleepy Don from his nap time," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski joked on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Sometimes when older people get really sleepy in the middle of the day it can be a sign of a potential heart attack in the near future. Just saying," another person claimed, while another user said, "In his defense, when you're posting an avalanche of lies into the wee hours of the night, mandated court appearances the following morning is nothing short of judicial malpractice."
Trump, who has been indicted four times, allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair before the 2016 election.
However, Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing.
One day before he was due in court, he lashed out via Truth Social.
"Just four years ago I was a very popular and successful President of the United States, getting more votes than any sitting President in history. Tomorrow morning I’ll be in Criminal Court, before a totally conflicted Judge, a Corrupt Prosecutor, a Legal System in CHAOS, a State being overrun by violent crime and corruption, and Crooked Joe Biden’s henchmen 'Rigging the System' against his Political Opponent, ME! I will be fighting for myself but, much more importantly, I will be fighting for our Country. Election Interference like this has never happened in the USA before and, hopefully, will never happen again. We are now a Nation in serious Decline, a Failing Nation, but we will soon be a Great Nation Again. November 5th will be the most important day in the History of the United States. MAGA2024! SEE YOU TOMORROW," he wrote on the social media platform.