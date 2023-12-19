Melania Trump Is 'Complicit' With Husband Donald, Reveals Former Advisor: 'She Is His Partner in Crime'
Though Melania Trump seems to never be around her husband, Donald Trump, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former advisor to the model, said she isn't leaving in the near future.
When asked by CNN host Abby Phillip if the 53-year-old would make more appearances with her husband as the 2024 presidential campaign draws closer, Winston Wolkoff replied, "I do feel strongly that Melania Trump isn't going anywhere. I believe that Melania will stay by Donald's side. Throughout all of this, she is his partner in crime."
Winston Wolkoff insisted that Melania, who shares son Barron with the former president, 77, is not a damsel in distress.
"Unfortunately, people keep giving her this out, this reason to believe that Melania should be freed from Donald, but Melania is complicit," she told Phillip. "Melania is, you know, side by side with the showmanship and she is exactly like Donald, just, unfortunately, in a skirt and high heels, and showing up today was just another way for her to have some camera time."
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-one recently made a rare appearance on Friday, December 15, at a National Archives Naturalization Ceremony in Washington, D.C., where she spoke about immigrating to the U.S.
But Winston Wolkoff believes the outing was well thought-out.
“You know, again, back to today’s naturalization, being in the National Archives with our Constitution, and the Bill of Rights and knowing how she felt about not wanting to actually promote that for so many individuals that have less opportunity than she had, it was just a squandered opportunity,” Winston Wolkoff said during an interview with CNN.
“And she feels like, you know it’s, again, I keep going back to that publicity moment, and I find it to be really quite repulsive,” she continued. "Unfortunately, I find it to be really deceptive, almost deceitful, and quite honestly I find Melania Trump's words to be lacking of any real meaning. And it's unfortunate because she had an opportunity as the first lady of the United States to make a difference, and she didn't at all."
Winston Wolkoff previously spoke out about Melania's tactics via social media.
“The hypocrisy of Melania Trump hosting a naturalization event at the National Archives (where Donald is under investigation) is right up there with her so-called Be Best anti-bullying platform (where Donald is Bully #1). This is a strategic move on Donald & Melania’s part," she wrote after the shindig was announced.