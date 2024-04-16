Donald Trump Whines Judge Won't Let Him Defend Himself Against People 'Lying and Spewing Hate' Amid Hush Money Trial
Donald Trump is still furious that his gag order is barring him from speaking freely about his ongoing hush money trial.
The embattled politician — who is the first current or former U.S. president to ever be criminally charged — took to Truth Social on Tuesday, April 16, to slam Judge Juan Merchan and dub the trial "an assault on America."
"This conflicted, Trump Hating Judge won’t let me respond to people that are on TV lying and spewing hate all day long," he raged on the conservative social media platform. "He is running rough shod over my lawyers and legal team."
"The New York System of 'justice' is being decimated by critics from all over the World," he continued. "I want to speak, or at least be able to respond. Election Interference! RIGGED, UNCONSTITUTIONAL TRIAL! Take off the Gag Order!!!"
A grand jury voted to indict Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just prior to the 2016 election.
The funds are believed to be hush money to keep Daniels from speaking out publicly about an alleged sexual encounter that occurred between them after they met at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006 — shortly after Donald and Melania's son, Barron, 18, was born.
- Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on 'Dozo the Clown' Donald Trump for Sleeping During His Trial: Watch
- Jon Stewart Blasts Donald Trump for Falling Asleep in Court: 'Imagine Committing So Many Crimes, You Get Bored at Your Trial'
- 'Very Unfair!': Donald Trump Blames Hush Money Trial Judge for Not Being Able to 'Proudly Attend' Son Barron's Graduation
This isn't the first time the ex-prez has ranted about the judge. As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old slammed Merchan after he discovered he may not be able to attend Barron's high school graduation.
"Who will explain for me, to my wonderful son, Barron, who is a GREAT Student at a fantastic School, that his Dad will likely not be allowed to attend his Graduation Ceremony," he wrote on Monday, April 15.
"The Judge, Juan Merchan, is preventing me from proudly attending my son’s Graduation," he added. "Seems very unfair, doesn’t it? But this whole event is unfair."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Every one of the many Fake Cases that are perpetuated by the White House in order to help the Worst President in History, by far, get Re-Elected, are UNJUST SCAMS," he claimed. "We won’t let that happen, but we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"