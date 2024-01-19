George Conway Mocks 'Dumb' Donald Trump Lawyer Alina Habba's Questions at E. Jean Carroll Trial
George Conway slammed Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba after she insinuated he'd given writer E. Jean Carroll the idea to sue the embattled ex-prez for rape and defamation.
On Wednesday, January 17, the staunch Trump critic took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with screenshots of court transcripts detailing a back-and-forth between Habba and Carroll.
"If you're wondering just how dumb Trump and Habba are, this may help," he captioned the social media snapshots.
"Ms. Carroll, you were asked whether you would sue the president at one point, and you said no. Isn't that correct?" the attorney asked near the top of the court document, to which the 80-year-old replied, "Yes."
"Isn't it true that you previously said George Conway planted the seed to sue President Trump?" Habba pressed.
"No, he didn't plant it," Carroll said. "He explained what a lawsuit would consist of because I really didn't know."
Habba then asked Carroll to clarify who Conway was. The former journalist answered he was a "formerly Republican lawyer" who is now an independent lawyer "who does not like Donald Trump."
The legal mind questioned whether Carroll knew that the ex-husband of Kellyanne Conway — who previously served as Trump's senior counsel — had "been on TV speaking about your case the past couple days."
Carroll said she was not aware, but "would not be surprised" if he had been doing so.
- Donald Trump Declares He Was an 'A-List Celebrity for Many Decades' as E. Jean Carroll Trial Begins
- E. Jean Carroll Claims She Slept Through Donald Trump's Town Hall After Grueling Trial and Woke Up to 'Deluge of Hatred'
- 'This Woman Is a Disgrace!': Donald Trump Launches New Attack Against Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll
In a separate X post, Conway joked, "Yep. I admit it. Alina’s definitely pretty. But she doesn’t fake smart very well."
Users took to the comments section to chime in with their own opinions. One quipped, "She IS pretty. And she's young and has a nice bod and looks great in her clothes ... That aside, who tries a case in federal court without at least brushing up on the most basic rules of evidence?"
"They all start looking the same," a second wrote. "Melania, Ivanka, Alina, all similar looking, Stepford Wives."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation after Carroll claimed he'd attacked her during a visit to a department store in the '90s.
The controversial ex-POTUS has since fiercely denied the allegations, regularly hurling insults at her and attempting to discredit her character on his Truth Social platform.
"The only right, honest, and lawful thing that Clinton-appointed Judge Lewis Kaplan, who has so far been unable to see clearly because of his absolute hatred of Donald J. Trump (ME!), can do is to end this un-American injustice being done to a President of the United States, who was wrongfully accused by a woman he never met, saw, or touched (a photo line does not count!), and knows absolutely nothing about," he wrote on Tuesday, January 16.
In a follow-up post, he penned: "Judge Kaplan should put this whole corrupt, Crooked Joe Biden-directed Election Interference attack on me immediately to rest. He should do it for America, because a President of the United States was accused of doing something he did not do by an UNKNOWN, TO HIM, woman seeking fame, fortune, and publicity for her ridiculous Book!"