Donald Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba Pressured Into Giving Update on 'Hundreds of Millions of Dollars' Due in Bombshell Fraud Case

MacCallum asked Trump's lawyer, "Any update on the hundreds of millions of dollars that the former president is due to pay in the New York case? There was a request to make it a smaller amount. Where does that stand now?"

Habba answered, "We’re waiting on an appeal. Obviously, the judge was receptive to some of our arguments. We appeared before the appellate division just last week."

"He obviously amended the order in terms of allowing the Trump children and Trump family to continue to operate their business and to get loans, which was a big step in the right direction," the attorney continued. "As I have always said, Martha, this is going to be a long game. We knew we were not going to be successful. We lost before the trial started. We’re just going to have to push and push and push and hopefully have our facts and heard — case heard, just like it was last week, and chip away at this."