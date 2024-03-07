Donald Trump's Lawyer Alina Habba Pressured Into Giving Update on 'Hundreds of Millions of Dollars' Due in Bombshell Fraud Case
During a recent appearance on Fox News, former President Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba was repeatedly asked when her client would have to pay the "hundreds of millions" he was ordered to fork over for the judgment in New York.
According to appeal documents filed earlier this year, Trump and Habba have been trying to delay or reduce payment of the fraud judgment against him. If the appeals are unsuccessful, the ex-president could have to pay more than $460 million.
Throughout the Fox News interview with Martha MacCallum, Habba dodged almost every question regarding the money owed, until right before the end of the segment when she was pressured into answering when Trump would have to pay.
MacCallum asked Trump's lawyer, "Any update on the hundreds of millions of dollars that the former president is due to pay in the New York case? There was a request to make it a smaller amount. Where does that stand now?"
Habba answered, "We’re waiting on an appeal. Obviously, the judge was receptive to some of our arguments. We appeared before the appellate division just last week."
"He obviously amended the order in terms of allowing the Trump children and Trump family to continue to operate their business and to get loans, which was a big step in the right direction," the attorney continued. "As I have always said, Martha, this is going to be a long game. We knew we were not going to be successful. We lost before the trial started. We’re just going to have to push and push and push and hopefully have our facts and heard — case heard, just like it was last week, and chip away at this."
MacCallum followed up her question by asking Habba, "What’s your understanding of when the rest of the money is due, Alina?"
She answered, "It’s due shortly, but we have pending appeals. We have pending motions that we have to have decisions on. So we’re going to be patient and wait."
Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump engaged in a yearslong conspiracy with top executives at his company, the Trump Organization, to deceive banks and insurers about the size of his wealth and the true value of such properties as Trump Tower in Manhattan and his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
The former president has denied all criminal wrongdoing and has filed to appeal the ruling so he doesn't have to pay a dime.