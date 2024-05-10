Donald Trump Stumbles Over His Words to Avoid Violating Gag Order: 'They'll Take Me to Jail'

"These are all stories that just came out; these are all stories that are 100% that this is a disgraceful trial," Trump told the crowd. "And I’ll be going over them with you, relating later how the left tried to do things to hurt Trump."

"I’m just going to say two things because I can’t read. Sure. Your words," he stumbled slightly. "I’m not allowed to read them. I use the words, this guy wants to put me in jail. He’s corrupt."