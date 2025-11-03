Donald Trump Feels 'Badly' for the Royal Family After Ex-Prince Andrew Is Stripped of His Titles: 'Tragic Situation'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is weighing in after ex-Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles following his controversial ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

“I mean, it’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the family,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “That’s been a tragic situation and it’s too bad. I mean I feel badly for the family.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he 'feels bad' for the royal family.

As OK! previously reported, King Charles made a bold move by officially removing his disgraced brother’s titles and privileges — and even evicting him from the Royal Lodge. Buckingham Palace announced the decision on Thursday, October 30. "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace stated. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the message continued. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew still denies all accusations against him.

Andrew’s fall from grace has been years in the making. Virginia Giuffre accused him of forcing her into s-- when she was 17 and being trafficked by the late Epstein. Although Andrew has always denied the allegations, the two settled the civil case privately in 2022 — and he was asked to step back from royal duties soon after. Giuffre continued to stand by her story until her tragic death in April. Before she passed, she detailed her encounter with Andrew in her memoir Nobody’s Girl, released posthumously on October 21. "He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright. I drew him a hot bath," she wrote. "We disrobed and got in the tub, but didn't stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed."

"He was particularly attentive to my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches. That was a first for me, and it tickled. I was nervous he would want me to do the same to him," she continued. "But I needn't have worried. He seemed in a rush to have intercourse. Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour."

Source: MEGA King Charles stripped Prince Andrew of his titles and home.

Meanwhile, biographer Andrew Lownie’s book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York exposed Andrew’s strange friendship with Trump, claiming they bonded over their mutual interest in “p---- and massages.”

According to Lownie, Trump attended Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in 2000 and said of Andrew, “He’s not pretentious. He’s a lot of fun to be with.” “Shortly afterwards, and clearly good friends, Trump and Andrew were overheard at an event to discuss Trump’s plans for a golfing complex in Scotland, talking entirely about ‘p----,’ with the American producing a list of masseuses for the prince,” the author alleged.

Source: MEGA Photos showed Donald Trump and Andrew together with Jeffrey Epstein in 2000.

