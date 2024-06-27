Donald Trump Felt 'Wounded' After Kim Kardashian Failed to Support Ex-Prez: 'She Only Did That to Be Cool in Hollywood'

Donald Trump was apparently stung by Kim Kardashian not supporting him for president, according to Ramin Setoodeh, who recently wrote the book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass.

"I was disappointed in Kim… With Kim, I did a lot of prison reform that she couldn’t get done with anybody else well… I let people out of prison that I thought were deserving to be let out. And then after it was all over, she announced that she’s not supporting me. And she only did that to be cool in Hollywood," the 78-year-old told the author.