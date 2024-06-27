Donald Trump Felt 'Wounded' After Kim Kardashian Failed to Support Ex-Prez: 'She Only Did That to Be Cool in Hollywood'
Donald Trump was apparently stung by Kim Kardashian not supporting him for president, according to Ramin Setoodeh, who recently wrote the book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass.
"I was disappointed in Kim… With Kim, I did a lot of prison reform that she couldn’t get done with anybody else well… I let people out of prison that I thought were deserving to be let out. And then after it was all over, she announced that she’s not supporting me. And she only did that to be cool in Hollywood," the 78-year-old told the author.
While on Erin Burnett's show, she asked: “So, Ramin, in that conversation how do you think he really felt? I mean, he could have been much nastier about her, obviously. But he took a hit there. Do you think he genuinely feels she betrayed him?”
“Absolutely,” Setoodeh immediately replied. “I think he feels wounded that he invited Kim Kardashian to the White House, and then she went on social media after Joe Biden was declared the winner in 2020 and posted three heart emojis on her social media to support the Biden-Harris administration. He was fixated on that in the early days after he left the White House.”
The reality star, 43, and Trump have quite the history, as she made headlines for meeting him to discuss prison reform and sentencing in 2018.
Days later, Trump granted clemency to Alice Johnson, who was serving a life sentence on nonviolent drug and money laundering charges.
“I have nothing bad to say about the president,” Kardashian said later that year. “He has done something amazing.”
According to Jonathan Karl's book Tired of Winning, Kardashian wanted Trump to help her out more.
“A source familiar with the conversations tells me Trump listened to her requests and demanded a straight-up quid pro quo,” Karl said in his book. “[Trump] would grant the commutations, he told Kardashian, if she leveraged her celebrity connections to get football stars who were friends of hers to come visit him at the White House.”
The Skims founder "tried to do what Trump demanded," Karl said, but "all the players she approached declined. Trump had become too toxic.”
After Trump left the White House in 2021, Kardashian reached out to him about working together on other clemency efforts.
“H--- no, the former president told her. He wouldn’t do it,” Karl wrote.
“’You voted for Biden and now you come asking me for a favor?’ Trump told her,” the book said.