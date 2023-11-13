OK Magazine
Donald Trump 'Hung Up' on Kim Kardashian's Clemency Plea Because He Believed She Voted for Joe Biden in 2020 Election: Book

Source: mega
Nov. 13 2023, Published 2:59 p.m. ET

Donald Trump may be the only man who has ever snubbed Kim Kardashian.

In Jonathan Karl's upcoming book Tired of Winning, the journalist recounts some behind-the-scenes tidbits from the ex-POTUS' time in the White House and after — and according to Karl, he communicated with the reality star on more than one occasion.

donald trump hung up kim kardashians clemency plea voted joe biden election book
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian stood beside Donald Trump in 2019.

Karl said the mom-of-four, 43, had discussed clemencies in the past with the businessman, 77, but when she reached out to him in 2021, he refused to give her the time of day.

"H--- no, the former president told her. He wouldn't do it. 'You voted for Biden and now you come asking me for a favor?' Trump told her,"' the book read. "Kardashian has never publicly said who she voted for in 2020, but after Biden was projected the winner, she posted a tweet of Biden and Vice President–elect Kamala Harris along with three blue hearts."

donald trump hung up kim kardashians clemency plea voted joe biden election book
Source: mega

The businessman refused to help Kardashian because he believed she voted for his opponent in 2020.

"After a few more choice words, the line went dead," Karl continued. "Trump had hung up on her."Trump's response was far different from years prior, as in 2018, he reportedly tried to make a deal with the SKIMS founder when she was trying to get others wrongfully convicted out of jail.
donald trump hung up kim kardashians clemency plea voted joe biden election book
Source: mega

Kardashian passed 'the baby bar' exam in 2021.

"A source familiar with the conversations tells me Trump listened to her requests and demanded a straight-up quid pro quo. He would grant the commutations, he told Kardashian, if she leveraged her celebrity connections to get football stars who were friends of hers to come visit him at the White House," Karl wrote."Kardashian actually tried to do what Trump demanded, seeing it as a small price to pay to get justice for people she believed were serving unjust sentences. But all the players she approached declined," he revealed. "Trump had become too toxic. In the final two weeks of his presidency, nobody wanted to be anywhere near him."
donald trump hung up kim kardashians clemency plea voted joe biden election book
Source: mega

The reality star hasn't revealed who she voted for in the 2020 election.

A Trump spokesman responded to the book in general by stating, "Disgraceful and talentless John Carl [sic] is a back-bencher who could never get his own show for obvious reasons. Excerpts previously released from this 'book' have already been thoroughly debunked."

"This filth either belongs in the discount bargain bin in the fiction section of the bookstore or should be repurposed as toilet paper," they concluded.

Prison reform has been one of Kardashian's greatest passions as she works to become a lawyer.

"I would be just as happy being an attorney full time," the makeup mogul told a reporter earlier this year. "The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her."

Kardashian called her legal goals her "life's most meaningful work."

Axios reported on the contents of Karl's book, which is out on Tuesday, November 14.

