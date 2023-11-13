Donald Trump 'Hung Up' on Kim Kardashian's Clemency Plea Because He Believed She Voted for Joe Biden in 2020 Election: Book
Donald Trump may be the only man who has ever snubbed Kim Kardashian.
In Jonathan Karl's upcoming book Tired of Winning, the journalist recounts some behind-the-scenes tidbits from the ex-POTUS' time in the White House and after — and according to Karl, he communicated with the reality star on more than one occasion.
Karl said the mom-of-four, 43, had discussed clemencies in the past with the businessman, 77, but when she reached out to him in 2021, he refused to give her the time of day.
"H--- no, the former president told her. He wouldn't do it. 'You voted for Biden and now you come asking me for a favor?' Trump told her,"' the book read. "Kardashian has never publicly said who she voted for in 2020, but after Biden was projected the winner, she posted a tweet of Biden and Vice President–elect Kamala Harris along with three blue hearts."
A Trump spokesman responded to the book in general by stating, "Disgraceful and talentless John Carl [sic] is a back-bencher who could never get his own show for obvious reasons. Excerpts previously released from this 'book' have already been thoroughly debunked."
"This filth either belongs in the discount bargain bin in the fiction section of the bookstore or should be repurposed as toilet paper," they concluded.
Prison reform has been one of Kardashian's greatest passions as she works to become a lawyer.
"I would be just as happy being an attorney full time," the makeup mogul told a reporter earlier this year. "The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her."
Kardashian called her legal goals her "life's most meaningful work."
Axios reported on the contents of Karl's book, which is out on Tuesday, November 14.