Donald Trump 'Hung Up' on Kim Kardashian's Clemency Plea Because He Believed She Voted for Joe Biden in 2020 Election: Book

Karl said the mom-of-four, 43, had discussed clemencies in the past with the businessman, 77, but when she reached out to him in 2021, he refused to give her the time of day.

"H--- no, the former president told her. He wouldn't do it. 'You voted for Biden and now you come asking me for a favor?' Trump told her,"' the book read. "Kardashian has never publicly said who she voted for in 2020, but after Biden was projected the winner, she posted a tweet of Biden and Vice President–elect Kamala Harris along with three blue hearts."