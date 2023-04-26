Kim Kardashian Details Donald Trump 'Opening Up His Heart' After 'the Storytelling of One Woman Changed His Mind' About Prison Reform
Kim Kardashian opened up about her involvement as an advocate for prison reform during the TIME100 Summit in New York City on Tuesday, April 25.
The reality star and aspiring attorney sat down with CNN anchor Poppy Harlow at the convention for global leaders, where she detailed her experience working with Donald Trump in 2018 to pass the First Step Act — a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill primarily focused on shortening prison sentences for those that work hard to positively change their behaviors and lifestyle.
Before the makeup mogul explained the importance of her role as a messenger between inmates and the government, Harlow asked Kardashian to shed some light on moments from when the 42-year-old was the last phone call from a prisoner on death row.
Kardashian had trouble finding the "right word" to explain her emotions in those instances, as many of them left her in tears, something Harlow pointed out during the interview.
"It’s a really emotional experience," the SKIMS founder expressed, specifically bringing up Brandon Bernard — who was executed on December 10, 2020, in Indiana for the 1999 murders of youth ministers Todd and Stacie Bagley.
"It was really important for him to call me to tell his story," Kardashian told Harlow.
"I think that my role in all of this is to story tell and to explain people's stories and their histories, and I really think people would understand ... and you know, President Trump did understand once he started to hear these stories instead of just seeing their cases," the mother-of-four continued of her work with the former POTUS to strengthen prison reform in America.
"He went in being so pro-death penalty and really hard on crime to opening up his heart and realizing that so many people are inside that don’t deserve to be and have completely rehabilitated themselves," Kardashian added.
"He passed a bill, the First Step Act, and I think almost 30,000 people have been let out because of the storytelling of one woman that changed his mind," she proudly revealed.
Kardashian concluded, "So I think story telling and I think that’s what my role is. [It's] to explain what people have been through to hopefully change the bigger picture."