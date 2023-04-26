Kim Kardashian Details Donald Trump 'Opening Up His Heart' After 'the Storytelling of One Woman Changed His Mind' About Prison Reform

Kim Kardashian opened up about her involvement as an advocate for prison reform during the TIME100 Summit in New York City on Tuesday, April 25.

The reality star and aspiring attorney sat down with CNN anchor Poppy Harlow at the convention for global leaders, where she detailed her experience working with Donald Trump in 2018 to pass the First Step Act — a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill primarily focused on shortening prison sentences for those that work hard to positively change their behaviors and lifestyle.