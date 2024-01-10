Donald Trump Is 'Fighting for His Freedom' Amid Criminal Cases, George Conway Says: 'He Knows the Law Is Catching Up to Him'
George Conway thinks one of the many reasons Donald Trump is arguing he's protected by immunity after allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election is because he knows he did something wrong — and now he may have to pay for his actions.
"First of all, he went yesterday because as Chuck [Todd] previously said, there's a delay aspect to it and there's also a fundraising aspect to it, and as Joe [Scarborough] said, there was a narcissistic victimization aspect, but he's fighting for his life here. He's fighting for his freedom here. These cases, these criminal cases — not the civil one in New York ... that is just money, that means a lot to him — can put him in jail for the rest of his life, and I think probably will," Conway said on MSNBC.
"That is why he's desperate to make these immunity arguments, even though they are long shots, they are Hail Mary's at best, but he's looking at and he deeply has to be fearing — in fact, he ran for re-election in 2020 partly because deep down he knows he's a criminal and the law is catching up to him," he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Trump's lawyers are arguing his case should be tossed, as according to Trump attorney John Sauer, a president can only be criminally prosecuted if they have already been tried and convicted by the Senate.
After his Tuesday, January 9, court appearance in Washington, D.C., the former president, 77, who has been indicted four times, went on a rant about what this could mean for his future if immunity is granted.
"IF THEY TAKE AWAY MY IMMUNITY, THEY TAKE AWAY CROOKED JOE BIDEN’S IMMUNITY. WITHOUT IMMUNITY, IT WOULD BE VERY HARD FOR A PRESIDENT TO PROPERLY FUNCTION!" he fumed on Truth Social. "IF A PRESIDENT DOES NOT HAVE IMMUNITY, THE COURT WILL BE 'OPENING THE FLOODGATES' TO PROSECUTING FORMER PRESIDENTS. AN OPPOSING HOSTILE PARTY WILL BE DOING IT FOR ANY REASON, ALL OF THE TIME!"
Trump also went off on reporters, claiming that people are constantly going against him so he doesn't win the 2024 election.
“I think they feel this is the way they’re going to try and win, and that’s not the way it goes,” Trump said, referring to Biden and Democrats on Tuesday.
“It’ll be bedlam in the country. It’s a very bad thing. It’s a very bad precedent. As we said, it’s the opening of a Pandora’s box," he claimed.