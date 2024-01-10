Jimmy Kimmel Laughs at Donald Trump's 'Ridiculous' Claim Presidents Can Kill 'Political Rivals'
Jimmy Kimmel was floored after Donald Trump's attorneys argued in court that he has "absolute immunity" from prosecution for acts committed while president — and a president can't be prosecuted if they order the assassination of a political rival unless impeached and convicted first.
In response, the comedian, 56, said "that's the most ridiculous answer imaginable."
“If the president could order SEAL Team 6 to kill a political rival, Trump had better lock the doors at Mar-a-Lago because Bazooka Joe Biden has every reason to blow it to kingdom come right now,” Kimmel continued.
After Trump's day in court, he told his supporters he did "a good job."
“Do you think he actually thinks he did a good job?” Kimmel pondered. “When my son scribbles a circle with a face on it, I say: ‘Good job.’ But even he knows I’m patronizing him, and he’s in kindergarten.”
In another clip, the businessman, 77, spoke to the media after the hearing, where he continued to brag about his "momentous day" in court, where "very big powerful points" were made.
“He has no idea what the points are; there are no points; you scored no points, it was a shutout,” the host quipped. “No idea what he is saying; he can’t even make a point about points.”
- Donald Trump Implies He Would Have Joe Biden Indicted If He's Re-Elected as President
- 'I'm Entitled to Immunity': Donald Trump Warns Joe Biden to Be 'Careful' About Indictments 'Because It Could Happen to Him'
- Jimmy Kimmel Jokes New York Judge Should Threaten Donald Trump by Putting 'Him in a Room With Son Eric': 'He'll Clam Up'
“Trump has spent so much time in court, the sketch artists are running out of orange pastels,” added, referring to Trump's legal woes.
As OK! previously reported, a federal appeals panel was skeptical about Trump's argument he can't be prosecuted for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election.
Though Trump's lawyers argued he should be immune from prosecution, special counsel Jack Smith’s team said the president is not above the law, and it would be "awfully scary" if there was no way to stop someone from doing this going forward.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I think they feel this is the way they’re going to try and win, and that’s not the way it goes,” Trump told reporters, referring to Biden and Democrats on Tuesday.
“It’ll be bedlam in the country. It’s a very bad thing. It’s a very bad precedent. As we said, it’s the opening of a Pandora’s box," he claimed.