'I'm Entitled to Immunity': Donald Trump Warns Joe Biden to Be 'Careful' About Indictments 'Because It Could Happen to Him'

When referring to the recent indictments — Trump has been indicted four times in 2022 — the businessman alleged, “I was doing my job, which I had to do."

"Frankly, it’s never happened in our country before. It only happens in third world countries or banana republics. They’re using their Department of Injustice to go after his political appointment [sic], and this is all him, a hundred percent him. He’s the one that told them to do it and they obey his orders. It’s a shame. Never happened in the United States before, but it’s happened now," he fumed before going after Biden, 81. “And he has to be careful because that could happen to him also. The next president, whoever that may be, has a statute of limitations that go back six years. That’s a long time, Joe. You have to be very careful. We have to guard and protect our country. We have to do what’s right for our country.”

He concluded, “You don’t indict your political opponent because he opposes the corrupt election, which you know was corrupt; everybody knows it was corrupt. The American public knows it was corrupt. You don’t indict your political opponent.”