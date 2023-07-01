Donald Trump Insists He 'Made a Perfectly Legal Phone Call' When Asking to Overturn 2020 Election

Donald Trump is coming after the lead investigator involved in another one of his legal battles.

On Friday, June 30, the former president took to Truth Social to slam Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — who is spearheading the investigation over the claim that the controversial Republican made a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to "find" votes to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The alleged call went down on January 2, 2021.