Donald Trump Insists He 'Made a Perfectly Legal Phone Call' When Asking to Overturn 2020 Election
Donald Trump is coming after the lead investigator involved in another one of his legal battles.
On Friday, June 30, the former president took to Truth Social to slam Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — who is spearheading the investigation over the claim that the controversial Republican made a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to "find" votes to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The alleged call went down on January 2, 2021.
"I predict that the Racist District Attorney in Atlanta, with the per capita WORST crime record in the Country, Fani Willis, where murderers 'get away with murder,' and are seldom charged and almost never prosecuted, will be dropping all charges against me for lack of a case," Trump harshly wrote.
"I made a PERFECTLY LEGAL PHONE CALL, AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, ABOUT AN ELECTION THAT I STRONGLY FEEL WAS RIGGED AND STOLLEN [sic]. NONE of the MANY LAWYERS on the call minded my words, or even hinted at wrongdoing," the 77-year-old angrily claimed, as he still insists he should have came out victorious in the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden.
"SCAM!" the ex-POTUS concluded.
Willis, the first female DA in Fulton County, Ga., has been head of the investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the election for more than two years.
In February 2022, Willis was asked during an interview with CNN if she was struggling to envision a former president under prosecution in her state, to which she replied: "What I could envision is that we actually live in a society where Lady Justice is blind, and that it doesn’t matter if you’re rich poor, Black, White, Democrat or Republican. If you violated the law, you’re going to be charged."
Democratic politician Charlie Bailey, who has previously worked closely with Willis, applauded the latter's capabilities as a district attorney.
"The way she goes about any cases, she starts at the top and she really dives into it. She follows every lead that she can. Ultimately she will make a decision based on the fact that they will uncover," Bailey explained of Willis' work ethic last year. "And she’ll make a decision based on applying that pertinent law."