Donald Trump Claims It Would Be 'Hard' to Enjoy 'Golden Years of Retirement' Without Immunity During Unhinged Rant
Donald Trump claimed it's critical a president is protected by immunity — the same day the former president, 77, and his legal team argued his election interference charges should be tossed, as according to Trump attorney John Sauer, a president can only be criminally prosecuted if they have already been tried and convicted by the Senate.
"WITHOUT IMMUNITY, IT WOULD BE VERY HARD FOR A PRESIDENT TO ENJOY HIS OR HER 'GOLDEN YEARS' OF RETIREMENT. THEY WOULD BE UNDER SIEGE BY RADICAL, OUT OF CONTROL PROSECUTORS, MUCH LIKE I AM, BUT WITHOUT THE RETIREMENT!!!" he raged on Truth Social on Tuesday, January 9.
"IF THEY TAKE AWAY MY IMMUNITY, THEY TAKE AWAY CROOKED JOE BIDEN’S IMMUNITY. WITHOUT IMMUNITY, IT WOULD BE VERY HARD FOR A PRESIDENT TO PROPERLY FUNCTION!" he continued. "IF A PRESIDENT DOES NOT HAVE IMMUNITY, THE COURT WILL BE 'OPENING THE FLOODGATES' TO PROSECUTING FORMER PRESIDENTS. AN OPPOSING HOSTILE PARTY WILL BE DOING IT FOR ANY REASON, ALL OF THE TIME!"
During the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, Trump's attorney even argued a president could order Team Seal Six to kill their political rival unless they were impeached and convicted first.
After the day wrapped, Trump shared how this will allegedly affect him in the future.
“I think they feel this is the way they’re going to try and win, and that’s not the way it goes,” Trump told reporters, referring to Biden and Democrats on Tuesday.
“It’ll be bedlam in the country. It’s a very bad thing. It’s a very bad precedent. As we said, it’s the opening of a Pandora’s box," he claimed.
Trump continued to stress he is innocent.
"A president has to have immunity," he told reporters. "And the other thing was, I did nothing wrong. We did nothing wrong."
"When they talk about the threat to democracy, that's your real threat to democracy," Trump, who was indicted for allegedly overturning the 2020 election, added. "And I feel that as a president, you have to have immunity. Very simple. And if you don't, as an example of this case, where loss of immunity, and I did nothing wrong, absolutely nothing wrong — I'm working for the country. And I worked very hard on voter fraud because we have to have free elections."