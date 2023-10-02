'This Whole Case Is a Sham!!!': Donald Trump Declares He's 'Fighting for My Name and Reputation' Hours Before Civil Fraud Trial Gets Underway

The civil fraud lawsuit, brought by the New York's attorney general office against Trump, his company and two of his children, could have consequences for his businesses. The trial is expected to wrap by December 22.

James is also planning on being in the courtroom on Monday, according to a source.

“No matter how rich or powerful you are, there are not two sets of laws for people in this country," James said in a statement prior to the trial. "The rule of law must apply equally to everyone, and it is my responsibility to make sure that it does."