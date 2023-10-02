'This Whole Case Is a Sham!!!': Donald Trump Declares He's 'Fighting for My Name and Reputation' Hours Before Civil Fraud Trial Gets Underway
Donald Trump threw a hissy fit just hours before he was due in court on Monday, October 2, for the start of the civil fraud trial against him.
As OK! previously reported, Judge Arthur Engoron of the Supreme Court 1st Judicial District in New York ruled that the former president, 77, and his company repeated acts of fraud for years that included lying to banks and insurers by exaggerating his net worth and assets.
"I’m going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation against a corrupt and racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who campaigned on 'getting Trump,' and a Trump Hating Judge who is unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his PURSUIT of me. He values Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at 18 Million Dollars, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. His valuations are FRAUDULENT in pursuit of Election Interference, and worse. THIS WHOLE CASE IS A SHAM!!! See you in Court – Monday morning," he wrote on Truth Social. "The judge, Arthur Engoron, refuses to accept our big win in the Court of Appeals, nullifying much of the case that the racist Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, has charged us with. Nobody can believe it!"
He continued: "Judge Engoron’s Valuation of Mar-a-Lago, the most spectacular property in Palm Beach, Florida, IS FRAUDULENT! He states a value of 18 Million Dollars, knowing full well that it is worth, perhaps, 50 to 100 times that amount. Engoron is working diligently to misrepresent me, and my net worth, which is substantially MORE than is shown on my fully 'disclaimed' Financial Statements. I have not even included my most valuable asset – BRAND! He should resign from the 'Bench' and be sanctioned by the Courts for his abuse of power, and his intentional and criminal interference with the Presidential Election of 2024, of which I am leading all candidates, both Republican & Democrat, by significant margins. Likewise, Letitia James should resign for purposeful and criminal Election Interference. She is fully aware that Mar-a-Lago, and other assets, are worth much more than what she is claiming. Both of these Democrat Operatives are a disgrace to New York, and to the United States of America!"
The civil fraud lawsuit, brought by the New York's attorney general office against Trump, his company and two of his children, could have consequences for his businesses. The trial is expected to wrap by December 22.
James is also planning on being in the courtroom on Monday, according to a source.
“No matter how rich or powerful you are, there are not two sets of laws for people in this country," James said in a statement prior to the trial. "The rule of law must apply equally to everyone, and it is my responsibility to make sure that it does."