Donald Trump Indictment: Mar-a-Lago Diners Were Forced to Evacuate Restaurant After News Broke, Claims Witness
Diners at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort were forced to abruptly abandon their tables after the ex-POTUS was hit with an inditement on the night of Thursday, June 8.
"At dinner, they were clearing everyone out. Everyone was asked to leave by security," an eyewitness spilled to a news outlet, noting guests weren't given an actual reason as to why they had to go.
Since the news broke, Trump has taken to Truth Social to call the situation another targeted "witch hunt," but a source claimed that behind closed doors, he's actually quite worried about the drama.
"Trump is rattled by the indictment… his lawyers are telling him it’s very serious," the insider told the aforementioned outlet. "Those around him say he seems a little deflated when not in public — but [that he is] also determined to fight and win."
The former commander-in-chief is being held responsible for his actions after an investigation found he was allegedly holding onto classified White House documents, though the father-of-five, 76, insisted he's not guilty.
"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election," he said.
"I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!" he declared. "This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!"
In the wake of his second indictment — earlier this year, he was hit with 34 felony counts in relation to falsifying business documents regarding the hush money payment he made to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election — the former host of The Apprentice hired a new legal team.
"For purposes of fighting the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time, now moving to the Florida Courts, I will be represented by Todd Blanche, Esq., and a firm to be named later," he wrote in another social media post. "I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil, and 'sick' group of people, the likes of which has not been seen before. We will be announcing additional lawyers in the coming days."
