Donald Trump Rages at 'Deranged' Judge and 'Racist' Letitia James After Being Found Liable for Fraud: 'Very Unfair!'
Donald Trump was furious after suffering a major loss in a bombshell case that could threaten his businesses.
Earlier this week, Judge Arthur F. Engoran found the embattled ex-prez and his adult sons liable for fraud and ordered the Trump Organization's "business certificates" be revoked.
The case was originally brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who sued for $250 million in damages. The trial to argue other claims and decide exactly how much Trump will have to pay is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 2.
Following the judge's ruling, the 77-year-old took to his Truth Social platform over Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to rage against Engoran and James, going so far as to accuse them of fabricating the case in an attempt to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.
"I have a Deranged, Trump Hating Judge, who RAILROADED this FAKE CASE through a NYS Court at a speed never seen before, refusing to let it go to the Commercial Division, where it belongs, denying me everything, No Trial, No Jury," he wrote in a lengthy post.
"He made up this crazy 'KILL TRUMP' decision, assigning insanely low values to properties, despite overwhelming evidence," he added, before claiming the judge had severely undervalued his properties.
"My actual Net Worth is MUCH GREATER than the number shown on the Financial Statements, a BIG SURPRISE to him & the Racist A.G., Letitia James, who campaigned for office on a get Trump Platform," he continued. "While murderers roam the sidewalks of New York, my banks are happy, all loans are current, or paid off in full, sometimes early, with no defaults or problems of any kind. There is also an IRONCLAD DISCLAIMER CLAUSE!"
"This is a lawsuit that should never have been brought. It is a POLITICALLY MOTIVATED WITCH HUNT by a Racist Attorney General, and a Deranged, Trump Hating Judge," he ranted. "It is ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before. No wonder people and companies are fleeing New York!"
"WE NEED JUSTICE IN OUR COUNTRY!" he said in another post. "I have had very unfair judges since entering politics, but nobody has been as unhinged as this guy."
Trump, who the judge ruled had been inflating the worth of his properties, insisted that Mar-a-Lago was worth "100 times more" than Engoran valued it, declaring that he was "worth billions more" than his "very conservative financial statements, and therefore, could not have defrauded the banks."
While Trump was left fuming by the court's decision, James is ready to tackle the next stage of the case.
"Today, a judge ruled in our favor and found that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in years of financial fraud," the New York attorney general said in a statement released on Tuesday, September 26. "We look forward to presenting the rest of our case at trial."