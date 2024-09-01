or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Melania Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Where's Melania?': Donald Trump's Wife Remains Missing From the Campaign Trail as Senior Advisor Alina Habba Gives Glimpse Inside Ex-Prez's Private Jet

Photo of Melania Trump and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump continues to stay away from Donald Trump's 2024 campaign.

By:

Sept. 1 2024, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

As election day draws near, Melania Trump continues to remain far from the campaign trail.

While Donald Trump continues to tour the country in an attempt to win back the White House, his wife, 54, hasn't been seen alongside her spouse, 78, since the 2024 Republican Nation convention in July.

Article continues below advertisement
wheres melania donald trump wife remains missing campaign trail
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump continues to stay away from Donald Trump's 2024 campaign.

People on social media have begun to take notice of Melania's absence. After the right-wing leader's senior advisor, Alina Habba, shared a video of herself giving a tour of Donald's private plane, the public took the opportunity to ask the looming question.

"Where’s Melania? Why isn't she campaigning with the Donald?" the Republicans Against Trump account wrote above the video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X
Article continues below advertisement

"If your spouse can't campaign with you, then that tells a lot about you as a candidate. His wife doesn't want him to be president because of how dangerous he is to our country," another person penned below the clip.

"Simple: because she hates him," a third chimed in.

Melania not being present to support her husband comes as a former Trump staffer claimed the former model is rooting for Kamala Harris to win in November.

Article continues below advertisement
wheres melania donald trump wife remains missing campaign trail
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's last public appearance was at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, ex-White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci claimed Melania is most definitely not Donald's biggest fan. “Nobody wants [Kamala Harris] to win more than me,” he explained during a recent podcast appearance. “Maybe Melania Trump. That could be the only person I think of. Because she hates [Donald].”

“I judge the hatred of Donald Trump by the Melania standard," the political pundit explained. “My wife hates Trump as much as Melania. I've met one person that actually hates Trump more than Melania.”

Article continues below advertisement
wheres melania donald trump wife remains missing campaign trail
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump did not make a speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The last time the public heard from the former New York socialite after the businessman was nearly assassinated in July. "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," she wrote in a statement shared to Instagram.

"I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband," Melania added of the scary event. "Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.