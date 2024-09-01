'Where's Melania?': Donald Trump's Wife Remains Missing From the Campaign Trail as Senior Advisor Alina Habba Gives Glimpse Inside Ex-Prez's Private Jet
As election day draws near, Melania Trump continues to remain far from the campaign trail.
While Donald Trump continues to tour the country in an attempt to win back the White House, his wife, 54, hasn't been seen alongside her spouse, 78, since the 2024 Republican Nation convention in July.
People on social media have begun to take notice of Melania's absence. After the right-wing leader's senior advisor, Alina Habba, shared a video of herself giving a tour of Donald's private plane, the public took the opportunity to ask the looming question.
"Where’s Melania? Why isn't she campaigning with the Donald?" the Republicans Against Trump account wrote above the video on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"If your spouse can't campaign with you, then that tells a lot about you as a candidate. His wife doesn't want him to be president because of how dangerous he is to our country," another person penned below the clip.
"Simple: because she hates him," a third chimed in.
Melania not being present to support her husband comes as a former Trump staffer claimed the former model is rooting for Kamala Harris to win in November.
- Melania Trump Wants Kamala Harris to Win the 2024 Election Over Husband Donald, Ex-Staffer Claims
- Donald Trump Boasts About How 'Women Love Me' as His Wife Melania Stays Away From the Campaign Trail
- Melania Trump's 'Low-Budget' Memoir Cover Mocked for Looking Remarkably Similar to Chanel Fashion Book: 'Copycat Behavior'
As OK! previously reported, ex-White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci claimed Melania is most definitely not Donald's biggest fan. “Nobody wants [Kamala Harris] to win more than me,” he explained during a recent podcast appearance. “Maybe Melania Trump. That could be the only person I think of. Because she hates [Donald].”
“I judge the hatred of Donald Trump by the Melania standard," the political pundit explained. “My wife hates Trump as much as Melania. I've met one person that actually hates Trump more than Melania.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The last time the public heard from the former New York socialite after the businessman was nearly assassinated in July. "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," she wrote in a statement shared to Instagram.
"I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband," Melania added of the scary event. "Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings."