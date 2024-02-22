Donald Trump Praises 'Brilliant' and 'Private' Wife Melania as He Admits She Doesn't 'Like' Being on the Campaign Trail
Donald Trump promised that his wife, Melania Trump, will be seen on the campaign trail with him moving forward.
“She's a very brilliant person. She speaks many languages,” the 77-year-old businessman said during a town hall. “Her life evolves around that boy [Barron Trump] it’s so important to her – at the same time, it also revolves around our country and the success of our country. She’s raised a lot of money for charity."
He continued: “She’s a private person. It’s funny, she was a very successful model, very, very successful, and yet she was a private person. She’s going to be out a lot, not because she likes doing it, but she likes the result. She wants to see this country really succeed."
The pair are rarely seen together, but the former president made it clear it has nothing to do with him.
“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he declared. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”
This is hardly the first time Donald has had to address his marriage. In September 2023, he got candid about his wife's whereabouts.
"Honestly, I like to keep her away from it," he said on Meet the Press. "It's so nasty and so mean."
"She'll be with us. She's very, very, supportive," he continued, noting that the model, 53, will be attending events with him in the future. "Soon, yeah, pretty soon. When it's appropriate, but pretty soon."
According to Melania's former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the mom-of-one loves making headlines.
"If Melania Trump ever took her former role seriously she would've released a FACTUAL statement explaining to the American people why she wasn't present. But instead, Melania knows the media will inquire further which keeps her relevant and she gets a kick out of the speculation," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.