Donald Trump Considering Axed Fox News Host Tucker Carlson as Possible 2024 Running Mate

Clay Travis, co-host of the conservative radio show The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, asked Trump if he had ever considered having Carlson as a potential vice president.

Trump answered, "I like Tucker a lot, I guess I would."

"I think I'd say I would because he’s got great common sense,” he continued. “You know, when they say that you guys are conservative, or I’m conservative, it’s not that we’re conservative, we have common sense."

"We want to have safe borders. We want to have a wall because walls work,” Trump added before going off on a lengthy tangent on how wheels and walls are “the only two things in centuries to have not become obsolete."