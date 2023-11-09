Donald Trump Considering Axed Fox News Host Tucker Carlson as Possible 2024 Running Mate
Former President Donald Trump said he would consider taking on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as his running mate if he were to secure the 2024 Republican nomination for president.
Clay Travis, co-host of the conservative radio show The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, asked Trump if he had ever considered having Carlson as a potential vice president.
Trump answered, "I like Tucker a lot, I guess I would."
"I think I'd say I would because he’s got great common sense,” he continued. “You know, when they say that you guys are conservative, or I’m conservative, it’s not that we’re conservative, we have common sense."
"We want to have safe borders. We want to have a wall because walls work,” Trump added before going off on a lengthy tangent on how wheels and walls are “the only two things in centuries to have not become obsolete."
Carlson has fawned over Trump and his former administration on Fox News for years. However, he once claimed he "passionately" hated the former president in private messages he sent to other Fox News employees.
The axed conservative anchor now reports exclusively on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he has posted a series of shorter news segments about subject matters he claims "doesn't get the air time they deserve."
Other potential running mates who have been thrown around as possibilities include Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, former South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
- Donald Trump Brands Chris Christie a 'Savage Maniac' During Tucker Carlson Interview
- Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Will Support 'Anybody' But Donald Trump In 2024 Election: 'We're Going To Lose With Him'
- Tucker Carlson Admits He 'Passionately' Hates Donald Trump In Private Text Message To Colleague, Court Filing Reveals
In 2016, Trump originally had former Governor of Indiana Mike Pence as his running mate against Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine.
Pence ran with Trump for a second term in 2020 but lost out to current President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris.
Trump wanted Pence to prevent the certification of Biden's electoral win in Congress — despite this being a power the vice president doesn't even hold. When Pence refused to do so, Trump held a rally outside of the U.S. Capitol. This eventually led to the attempted insurrection of January 6, where Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building and broke into the halls of Congress chanting, "Hang Mike Pence!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Since distancing himself from Trump, Pence endorsed several candidates in primary elections in opposition to those supported by Trump. He's also been a vocal opponent of Trump since leaving office and criticized his former boss' conduct on the day of the attempted insurrection.
In June 2023, the former VP launched a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination against Trump but withdrew by the end of October as he polled below 1 percent amongst likely Republican voters.