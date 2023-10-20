'They Only Want Dumb Republicans': Meghan McCain Slams 'The View' for Not Being Able to 'Book' Quality Conservative Guests
Meghan McCain has a bone to pick with The View.
On the Thursday, October 19, episode of the “Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat” podcast, the daughter of late Senator John McCain sat down with Senator Ted Cruz and media personality Ben Ferguson to discuss the daytime talk show.
Cruz pointed out an incident where he was looking to go on the program, however, he was rejected, despite having made appearances in the past.
"We called The View and said, 'Hey, Cruz has another book, would you have him on?' and they said, 'No, we don't want him back,'" the conservative politician recalled, to which McCain slammed the show, claiming that "they only want dumb Republicans."
The View alum then added, "From a booking perspective, they can't get Republicans on the show."
McCain’s criticism of the series came after the 38-year-old left in show in 2021 after being a host for four years. She has previously complained about her treatment while working on the show as a conservative woman.
Not only did the trio discuss The View’s lack of quality republican guests, but the episode also featured a conversation about McCain’s former colleagues' takes on the war between Israel and Hamas.
"We go through about a dozen clips, including a couple from The View, where they're just repeating propaganda," Cruz said referencing footage he uses for his podcast. One clip included the show’s legal expert Sunny Hostin talking about Israel's military response to Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks there.
"I think that clip from The View was arguably the worst. I think it's arguably the worst one I saw," McCain replied. "I know what you're talking about. I would rather not name her because it just gives her more attention," she added, seemingly alluding to the video of Hostin.
In the clip, Hostin told The View audience that there "is an international human rights body of law, and when you look at that law, part of it is retaliation against innocent civilians, collectively, is also terror, and is also a war crime — and, again, those are not my words, those are the words of the law."
This is not the first time McCain has bashed her former workplace. Earlier this year, McCain wrote a column about her time at the show, where she compared her exit to a "very public, very nasty breakup with an infamous ex-boyfriend."
In the article, McCain referenced an interview former host of the program Rosie O’Donnell did on an episode of "Now What? With Brooke Shields," where she called out co-host Whoopi Goldberg.
"Whoopi Goldberg was as mean as anyone has ever been on television to me, personally - while I was sitting there," O’Donnell claimed. "The worst experience I've ever had on live television was interacting with her."
McCain then explained how O’Donnell’s words about the 67-year-old "clicked" with her as well as describing how she believed her experience on the show was similar to the comedian's.