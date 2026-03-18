'Clueless' Donald Trump Fuels Dementia Rumors After Calling Female President a Man: 'Can't Fix Stupid'
March 18 2026, Published 4:02 p.m. ET
Donald Trump added fuel to the fire while referring to Ireland's female president as "he" on St. Patrick's Day.
The president of the United States mistakingly identified the country's leader, Catherine Connelly, as a man during an Oval Office event alongside Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Tuesday, March 17.
Trump's troll-worthy comment occurred after Martin asked Trump his thoughts on Connelly criticizing his was in Iran.
"Who said that?" Trump questioned, as Martin responded, "The Irish president."
Trump took a short pause before declaring, "Look, he's lucky I exist. That's all I can say."
Ireland elected Connelly, a woman, as president in October 2025, however.
Rather than correcting Trump, Martin instead smiled awkwardly — though critics weren't shy to share their reactions online.
"Hey @jaketapper? If Biden called the female President of Ireland a 'he' we wouldn’t hear the end of it!!!" one individual pointed out via X while calling out CNN's Jake Tapper — who has faced backlash for writing a book on former President Joe Biden cognitive abilities but seemingly staying quiet on swirling rumors about Trump's health.
"The Irish President is a woman. She, not he. Trump is so clueless," a second person snubbed, as a third claimed, "He can’t even comprehend that a president could be a woman."
- 'Stupid' Donald Trump Sparks Dementia Rumors as He Massively Fumbles Friends of Ireland Speech: Watch
- Donald Trump Admits He 'Sarcastically' Called Barack Obama President After Recent Slip-Up, Insists He 'Aced' Cognitive Test
- 'He Browned Out Again': Confused Donald Trump Sparks Concern by Looking for Woman Sitting Right Next to Him — Watch
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'Dementia Don Strikes Again'
"Dementia Don strikes again. Where’s the auto pen?" a fourth hater quipped, while a fifth mocked: "Trump always shows us that it is correct that you really can’t fix stupid!"
"Imagine a world leader who doesn't even know the gender of his global counterparts. The man is an ignorant degenerate... and MM, a spineless simp for not correcting him," another social media user ridiculed, while someone else complained, "With every breath, Trump proves his ignorance."
Inside Rumors About Donald Trump's Mental and Physical Health
Trump's latest gaffe comes amid swirling dementia rumors and ongoing concerns about the president's cognitive capabilities while in office.
The POTUS' physical health has also been subject to speculation, as Trump is often spotted with swollen ankles and bruised hands. Most recently, a neck rash appeared beneath his right ear — though it was quickly covered in makeup after being visible in photos.
Several experts have drawn attention to signs Trump could be suffering from dementia, including Dr. John Gartner, who found Trump's numerous Montreal Cognitive Assessments suspicious.
"You know, he kind of gave the game away again, as he often does," he said during an appearance on "The Daily Beast Podcast." "You could maybe justify giving someone the MoCA once, just on their age, just as part of a physical. If you’re giving it to him three times, that means you’re not assessing dementia. That means you’re monitoring dementia."