or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Clueless' Donald Trump Fuels Dementia Rumors After Calling Female President a Man: 'Can't Fix Stupid'

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump mistakingly referred to Ireland's female president as 'he' on St. Patrick's Day.

Profile Image

March 18 2026, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump added fuel to the fire while referring to Ireland's female president as "he" on St. Patrick's Day.

The president of the United States mistakingly identified the country's leader, Catherine Connelly, as a man during an Oval Office event alongside Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Tuesday, March 17.

Trump's troll-worthy comment occurred after Martin asked Trump his thoughts on Connelly criticizing his was in Iran.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Donald Trump seemed unaware that Ireland has a female leader.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump seemed unaware that Ireland has a female leader.

"Who said that?" Trump questioned, as Martin responded, "The Irish president."

Trump took a short pause before declaring, "Look, he's lucky I exist. That's all I can say."

Ireland elected Connelly, a woman, as president in October 2025, however.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump was trolled online for calling Ireland's female president 'he.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was trolled online for calling Ireland's female president 'he.'

Rather than correcting Trump, Martin instead smiled awkwardly — though critics weren't shy to share their reactions online.

"Hey @jaketapper? If Biden called the female President of Ireland a 'he' we wouldn’t hear the end of it!!!" one individual pointed out via X while calling out CNN's Jake Tapper — who has faced backlash for writing a book on former President Joe Biden cognitive abilities but seemingly staying quiet on swirling rumors about Trump's health.

"The Irish President is a woman. She, not he. Trump is so clueless," a second person snubbed, as a third claimed, "He can’t even comprehend that a president could be a woman."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Dementia Don Strikes Again'

Image of Donald Trump was deemed 'stupid' and 'clueless' after misgendering the president of Ireland.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was deemed 'stupid' and 'clueless' after misgendering the president of Ireland.

"Dementia Don strikes again. Where’s the auto pen?" a fourth hater quipped, while a fifth mocked: "Trump always shows us that it is correct that you really can’t fix stupid!"

"Imagine a world leader who doesn't even know the gender of his global counterparts. The man is an ignorant degenerate... and MM, a spineless simp for not correcting him," another social media user ridiculed, while someone else complained, "With every breath, Trump proves his ignorance."

Inside Rumors About Donald Trump's Mental and Physical Health

Image of Donald Trump has been the subject of dementia rumors and health speculation throughout his second term.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been the subject of dementia rumors and health speculation throughout his second term.

Trump's latest gaffe comes amid swirling dementia rumors and ongoing concerns about the president's cognitive capabilities while in office.

The POTUS' physical health has also been subject to speculation, as Trump is often spotted with swollen ankles and bruised hands. Most recently, a neck rash appeared beneath his right ear — though it was quickly covered in makeup after being visible in photos.

Several experts have drawn attention to signs Trump could be suffering from dementia, including Dr. John Gartner, who found Trump's numerous Montreal Cognitive Assessments suspicious.

"You know, he kind of gave the game away again, as he often does," he said during an appearance on "The Daily Beast Podcast." "You could maybe justify giving someone the MoCA once, just on their age, just as part of a physical. If you’re giving it to him three times, that means you’re not assessing dementia. That means you’re monitoring dementia."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.