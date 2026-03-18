'Clueless' Donald Trump Fuels Dementia Rumors After Calling Female President a Man: 'Can't Fix Stupid'

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Donald Trump added fuel to the fire while referring to Ireland's female president as "he" on St. Patrick's Day. The president of the United States mistakingly identified the country's leader, Catherine Connelly, as a man during an Oval Office event alongside Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Tuesday, March 17. Trump's troll-worthy comment occurred after Martin asked Trump his thoughts on Connelly criticizing his was in Iran.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump seemed unaware that Ireland has a female leader.

"Who said that?" Trump questioned, as Martin responded, "The Irish president." Trump took a short pause before declaring, "Look, he's lucky I exist. That's all I can say." Ireland elected Connelly, a woman, as president in October 2025, however.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump was trolled online for calling Ireland's female president 'he.'

Rather than correcting Trump, Martin instead smiled awkwardly — though critics weren't shy to share their reactions online. "Hey @jaketapper? If Biden called the female President of Ireland a 'he' we wouldn’t hear the end of it!!!" one individual pointed out via X while calling out CNN's Jake Tapper — who has faced backlash for writing a book on former President Joe Biden cognitive abilities but seemingly staying quiet on swirling rumors about Trump's health. "The Irish President is a woman. She, not he. Trump is so clueless," a second person snubbed, as a third claimed, "He can’t even comprehend that a president could be a woman."

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'Dementia Don Strikes Again'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was deemed 'stupid' and 'clueless' after misgendering the president of Ireland.

"Dementia Don strikes again. Where’s the auto pen?" a fourth hater quipped, while a fifth mocked: "Trump always shows us that it is correct that you really can’t fix stupid!" "Imagine a world leader who doesn't even know the gender of his global counterparts. The man is an ignorant degenerate... and MM, a spineless simp for not correcting him," another social media user ridiculed, while someone else complained, "With every breath, Trump proves his ignorance."

Inside Rumors About Donald Trump's Mental and Physical Health

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been the subject of dementia rumors and health speculation throughout his second term.